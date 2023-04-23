Pros react after Gervonta Davis TKO’s Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia put their undefeated records on the line when they collided at T-Mobile Arena this evening in Las Vegas.

Davis (29-0 Boxing), the reigning WBA lightweight champion, was looking to earn his twenty-seventh career knockout this evening in Sin City. ‘Tank’ had most recently competed back in January, where he earned a stoppage victory over Hector Garcia.

Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia (23-1 Boxing) was returning to action for the first time since July of last year, where he had scored a sixth-round knockout victory over Javier Fortuna. Nineteen of ‘King Ryan’s’ twenty-three career victories had come by way of knockout / TKO.

The high stakes matchup was made even more intense with Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia reportedly betting their entire fight purses (winner take all) on tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ boxing match proved to be a coming out party for ‘Tank’. Gervonta was able to drop Ryan with a counter left in round number two and then finished the fight in round seven with a nasty body shot (see that here). With the win, Davis improved his professional record to a perfect 29-0, this while handing Garcia his first career defeat.

Official Result: Gervonta Davis def. Ryan Garcia via TKO (body shot) at 1:44 of Round 7

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ below:

Garcia v Tank about to go down. Who ya picking? @RyanGarcia is my guy. Let’s goooo #DavisGarcia — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) April 23, 2023

If Ryan Garcia knocks out Gervonta Davis, I’ll give $10,000 to someone who retweets this tweet and follows @Betr — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 22, 2023

Let’s go I’m to hype and tapped in!!!#DavisGarcia — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 23, 2023

All the best to Tank and Ryan tonight 🥊 may the best man win. Regardless who wins or loses tonight, it’s great for boxing. #DavisGarcia — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) April 23, 2023

I got Davis for the W 🔥🔥🔥 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 23, 2023

Tank or Garcia?

I think Tank wins, who you think? #DavisGarcia — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 23, 2023

START THE FIGHT ALREADY!!#DavisGarcia — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) April 23, 2023

Fired up for this one! #DavisGarcia — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) April 23, 2023

All that swinging and got sat down!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 23, 2023

Wow what a second round 🔥🔥 #DavisGarcia — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 23, 2023

Damn😵‍💫 — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) April 23, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Gervonta Davis defeating Ryan Garcia:

I told y’all Ryan was gonna win! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 23, 2023

told y’all ryan garcia softer than butter — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 23, 2023

He said it and and he did! 7th round finish 👀 Tank by body shot wow #DavisGarcia — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 23, 2023

Called it — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) April 23, 2023

Amazing fight. Not taking a single thing away from tank but you’re crazy if you don’t think @RyanGarcia came into the ring tonight with a previous injury. #GarciaDavis — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) April 23, 2023

