Pros react after Gervonta Davis TKO’s Ryan Garcia

By Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia put their undefeated records on the line when they collided at T-Mobile Arena this evening in Las Vegas.

Davis (29-0 Boxing), the reigning WBA lightweight champion, was looking to earn his twenty-seventh career knockout this evening in Sin City. ‘Tank’ had most recently competed back in January, where he earned a stoppage victory over Hector Garcia.

Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia (23-1 Boxing) was returning to action for the first time since July of last year, where he had scored a sixth-round knockout victory over Javier Fortuna. Nineteen of ‘King Ryan’s’ twenty-three career victories had come by way of knockout / TKO.

The high stakes matchup was made even more intense with Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia reportedly betting their entire fight purses (winner take all) on tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ boxing match proved to be a coming out party for ‘Tank’. Gervonta was able to drop Ryan with a counter left in round number two and then finished the fight in round seven with a nasty body shot (see that here). With the win, Davis improved his professional record to a perfect 29-0, this while handing Garcia his first career defeat.

Official Result: Gervonta Davis def. Ryan Garcia via TKO (body shot) at 1:44 of Round 7

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Gervonta Davis defeating Ryan Garcia:

Who would you like to see Gervonta Davis fight next following his TKO victory over Ryan Garcia this evening in Sin City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

