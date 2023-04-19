Boxing News Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia agree to bet their entire purses on April 22 fight: “I’m a man of my word, sign the contract”

By Cole Shelton - April 19, 2023
Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have upped the stakes for their fight on Saturday night.

Davis and Garcia did an Instagram Live with one another and the two agreed to bet their entire purses on their April 22 fight in Las Vegas. It’s a bout that both men have wanted for a long time and on Saturday it will finally happen and now, the winner will be taking home all the money.

Davis: “Yo, you wanna bet,

Garcia: “Yeah, let’s do it. I’m down. Let’s do it. The whole purse.”

Davis: The whole purse? Hold up – that’s a bet?”

Garcia: “Yes, let’s bet. You hear me on the Live. Let’s bet. For sure. Let’s go. Let’s make the contract. Let’s sign it, both of us, let’s do it – if you really want it.”

Davis: “Ask Al to write up a contract that the winner get, whoever wins get each other’s purse. I’m dead serious. I’m dead-ass serious. We got Ryan on the line right now.”

Although many fans thought it wouldn’t actually happen due to legal reasons, Ryan Garcia revealed to IFLTV it was a legit bet and told Gervonta Davis to sign the contract.

“It’s a legit bet. I’m a man of my word, I told him let’s do it, sign the contract, that’s it. I make it very simple. It’s going to happen,” Garcia said.

Heading into the scrap, Davis is the betting favorite but both men are confident they will get their hand raised by KO. It’s also a pivotal fight for both of their careers. Both men have stated that the winner of their fight will become the new face of boxing and will also likely secure an undisputed title fight against the winner of Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko next time out.

But, for now, both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are focused on Saturday night in Las Vegas and remaining undefeated.

Who do you think will win, Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk

Saudi promoter reveals talks underway to host Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk and Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua on the same event

Cole Shelton - April 19, 2023
Conor-McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor pleads with fighters to stop doing Jake Paul-style purse bets: "It never happens and it’s stupid"

Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2023

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is tired of your bets. Earlier this week, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis appeared on a live stream together. This Saturday, the two are set to headline […]

Eddie Hearn
Boxing News

Eddie Hearn hints at possible Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight materializing: "I had lunch with Francis Ngannou"

Lewis Simpson - April 19, 2023

Eddie Hearn has hinted at a possible boxing bout between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou materializing. Ngannou underwent months upon end trying to negotiate a deal with the UFC to stay. However, after failing to […]

Nate Diaz, Daniel Cormier, Jake Paul, Paul vs Diaz, Boxing
Jake Paul

Daniel Cormier explains why he’s giving Nate Diaz a chance in upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul: “He’s not as good as we originally thought”

Susan Cox - April 19, 2023

Daniel Cormier is explaining why he’s giving Nate Diaz a chance in his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul. It was recently announced that Jake Paul (6-1) will take on former UFC star Nate Diaz […]

Jake Paul

Vitor Belfort calls to face Logan Paul on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: "I promise I won't hurt you"

Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2023

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort wants to return to the boxing ring soon. ‘The Phenom’ has been out of the ring since his clash with Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza at Gamebred Boxing 4 earlier this […]

Darren Till, UFC 282, UFC

Former super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding responds to callout from former UFC title challenger Darren Till

Harry Kettle - April 17, 2023
Nate Diaz, Dana White, UFC
Jake Paul

Dana White reacts to newly announced Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match: "I don't want to sh*t on other people's fights"

Chris Taylor - April 15, 2023

UFC President Dana White has shared his thoughts on the newly announced Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match. Earlier this week it was announced that Diaz and Paul will square off on August 5 […]

Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Michael Bisping critical of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “He’s not a boxer, he’s almost 40 years old”

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has criticized the matchmaking of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in a boxing match. Earlier this week, it was announced that Jake Paul will take on Nate Diaz in a pro […]

Tommy Fury, Jake Paul, Boxing, Pro boxers
Jake Paul

Jake Paul says he's "fueled with vengeance" to beat Tommy Fury in a potential rematch after Nate Diaz fight: "That was the worst version of me possible"

Cole Shelton - April 14, 2023

Jake Paul hopes to secure a rematch with Tommy Fury after he beats Nate Diaz. Back in February, Paul and Fury finally settled their differences in a highly-anticipated fight which the Brit won by split […]

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul opens as sizeable betting favorite in boxing match against Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - April 13, 2023

Jake Paul has opened as the betting favorite for his boxing match against Nate Diaz in August. On Wednesday, it was revealed Paul will return to the ring on August 5 in Dallas, Texas against […]