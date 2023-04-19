Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia agree to bet their entire purses on April 22 fight: “I’m a man of my word, sign the contract”

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have upped the stakes for their fight on Saturday night.

Davis and Garcia did an Instagram Live with one another and the two agreed to bet their entire purses on their April 22 fight in Las Vegas. It’s a bout that both men have wanted for a long time and on Saturday it will finally happen and now, the winner will be taking home all the money.

Tank & Ryan Garcia just agreed to put their whole purse on the line for their fight this weekend. Wild. pic.twitter.com/RfTyjSIszn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 18, 2023

Davis: “Yo, you wanna bet,

Garcia: “Yeah, let’s do it. I’m down. Let’s do it. The whole purse.”

Davis: The whole purse? Hold up – that’s a bet?”

Garcia: “Yes, let’s bet. You hear me on the Live. Let’s bet. For sure. Let’s go. Let’s make the contract. Let’s sign it, both of us, let’s do it – if you really want it.”

Davis: “Ask Al to write up a contract that the winner get, whoever wins get each other’s purse. I’m dead serious. I’m dead-ass serious. We got Ryan on the line right now.”

Although many fans thought it wouldn’t actually happen due to legal reasons, Ryan Garcia revealed to IFLTV it was a legit bet and told Gervonta Davis to sign the contract.

“It’s a legit bet. I’m a man of my word, I told him let’s do it, sign the contract, that’s it. I make it very simple. It’s going to happen,” Garcia said.

Heading into the scrap, Davis is the betting favorite but both men are confident they will get their hand raised by KO. It’s also a pivotal fight for both of their careers. Both men have stated that the winner of their fight will become the new face of boxing and will also likely secure an undisputed title fight against the winner of Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko next time out.

But, for now, both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are focused on Saturday night in Las Vegas and remaining undefeated.

Who do you think will win, Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia?