Ryan Garcia issues statement after suffering first career loss to Gervonta Davis

By Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023
Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia has issued a statement after suffering his first career loss at the hands of Gervonta Davis.

Garcia and Davis put their undefeated records on the line this evening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ryan Garcia (23-1 Boxing) was returning to action for the first time since July of last year, where he had scored a sixth-round knockout victory over Javier Fortuna. Nineteen of ‘King Ryan’s’ twenty-three career victories had come by way of knockout / TKO.

Meanwhile, Gervonta Davis (29-0 Boxing), the reigning WBA lightweight champion, was looking to earn his twenty-seventh career knockout this evening in Sin City. ‘Tank’ had most recently competed back in January, where he earned a stoppage victory over Hector Garcia.

Tonight’s ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ boxing match proved to be a coming out party for ‘Tank’. Gervonta was able to drop Ryan with a counter left in round number two and then finished the fight in round seven with a nasty body shot (see that here).

Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Davis vs. Garcia, Boxing

Official Result: Gervonta Davis def. Ryan Garcia via TKO (body shot) at 1:44 of Round 7

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s DAZN pay-per-view event, ‘King Ry’ took to Twitter where he issued the following classy statement on his first career defeat.

“Nothing like fighting one of the best! Hopefully one day we can run it back! 🔥👑” – Garcia captioned a photo of himself with ‘Tank’z

Who would you like to see Ryan Garcia fight next following his TKO loss to Gervonta Davis at tonight’s DAZN pay-per-view event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

