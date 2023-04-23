Gervonta Davis TKO’s Ryan Garcia (Video)

Undefeated boxers Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will finally collide this evening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Davis (28-0 Boxing), the reigning WBA lightweight champion, will be looking to earn his twenty-seventh career knockout this evening in Sin City. ‘Tank’ most recently competed back in January, where he earned a stoppage victory over Hector Garcia.

Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia (23-0 Boxing) will be returning to action for the first time since July of last year, where he scored a sixth-round knockout victory over Javier Fortuna. Nineteen of ‘King Ryan’s’ twenty-three career victories have come by way of knockout / TKO.

The high stakes matchup has been made even more intense with Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia reportedly betting their entire fight purses (winner take all) on tonight’s affair.

Fight Coverage:

Ryan Garcia did a nice job keeping the fight in the center of the ring in the opening round. He utilized his double jab with a hook off the jab to score points. Round one was definitely a feeling-out process.

Round two and Gervonta Davis lands a big counter left that sends Garcia down to the canvas. ‘King Ry’ pops right back up to his feet following the first knockdown of the fight. Garcia came back to do some good damage in what was a thrilling second frame.

Davis with the first knockdown of the night 🥊 #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/MuHgWqPN5N — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 23, 2023

Davis remained patient and methodical in round three, despite scoring the knockdown in Round 2. He landed the more effective shots and likely took the round on all of the judges’ scorecards.

Ryan Garcia went to work on the body in round four. He mixed in his jab but also ate some decent counter punches from ‘Tank’. A close round that could go either way.

Round five saw both men come out with tentative starts. Gervonta Davis landed a good counter left on two occasions, one of which had Garcia shelling up.

Davis landed a brutal body shot early in round seven and Ryan Garcia was not able to beat the count. ‘Tank’ remains undefeated.

Gervonta Davis stops Ryan Garcia in round 7 via body shot 💥 #DavisGarcia

pic.twitter.com/dRR3X9dOvi — Diarios-Journals (@DiariosJournals) April 23, 2023

Official Result: Gervonta Davis def. Ryan Garcia via TKO (body shot) in Round 7

Who would you like to see Davis fight next following his TKO victory over Garcia this evening in Sin City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!