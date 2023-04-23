UFC Vegas 71 Bonus Report: Sergei Pavlovich among four fighters to take home an extra $50k

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes.

Tonight’s highly anticipated heavyweight main event did not make it out of the opening round. Sergei Pavlovich was aggressive right from the get-go, but Curtis Blaydes was doing a good job early with his counter punches. However, the Russian knockout artist eventually found a home for some of his big shots and sent ‘Razor’ crashing to the canvas from an uppercut. From there, Pavlovich used some ground and pound to put Blaydes away for good.

UFC Vegas 71 was co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Brad Tavares taking on Bruno Silva. The bout resulted in a first-round TKO victory for Silva.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Sergei Pavlovich earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Curtis Blaydes.

Performance of the night: Bruno Silva pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Brad Tavares in tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 co-main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Montel Jackson earned an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Rani Yahya.

Performance of the night: Christos Giagos pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Ricky Glenn in tonight’s featured prelim.

