Freddie Roach says Manny Pacquiao would knock out Floyd Mayweather in rematch

After defeating Keith Thuman by split decision last Saturday night, Manny Pacquiao said that he’s interested in a potential rematch against rival Floyd Mayweather. Pacquiao’s long-time boxing trainer Freddie Roach says that his team wants this fight, and believes the rematch will go much differently than the pair’s first encounter back in 2015, which Mayweather won via unanimous decision.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Roach candidly said he believes Pacquiao would knock out Mayweather in the rematch.

“Definitely. That would be a fight we would want,” Roach said of a potential rematch. “I would like to get that one back one more time. I know we can do much more better. We had an injury in that fight, but regardless, we lost a close decision. I know Manny can do much better than that. I really think Manny can knock (Floyd) out.”

According to Roach, Pacquiao would be catching Mayweather at the right time, as the former champ hasn’t fought since a TKO win over Conor McGregor two years ago.

“Floyd’s last couple of fights, he wasn’t too impressive,” Roach said. “I think it’s a good time to catch him right now. It’s kind of disappointing he didn’t stay for the Thurman decision and let Manny call hm out. He went home quickly.”

Roach didn’t mince words, and straight-up said that he believes Mayweather wants no part of Manny Pacquiao at this point of his career.

“Floyd’s 42 now and Manny’s a fresh 40. I think he’s ducking us, yes,” Roach said. “He’s being very, very quiet right now.”

According to the world-class trainer, he believes a rematch could happen as early as next year, and he really likes Pacquiao’s chances in it.

“I think the fight could happen, probably not until next year. A fresh Manny with no injuries, I’d love that fight,” Roach said.

Would you be interested in seeing the rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/24/2019.