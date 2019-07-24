Greg Hardy, Juan Adams bury the hatchet

Juan Adams and Greg Hardy had plenty to say about each other ahead of their UFC San Antonio heavyweight fight. Now that the fight is over and done with, however, the two rivals have elected to squash their beef.

Hardy took the time to forgive Adams in an Instagram post.

“To all my fans, hey guys let’s give #juanAdams a second chance. I see people bashing him and reacting to his reaction. But let’s remember when we where asking for my second chance. Let’s be the change and extend a hand of understanding and believe he can be better. #GodBless you Juan and thank you for the scrap. #payitforward #princeofwar” – Greg Hardy on Instagram.

Juan Adams responded to this olive branch from Hardy in the comments section, explaining that a chat with the former NFL star’s uncle helped changed his opinion.

“Thank you,” he wrote (h/t MMA News). “And I know social media apologies mean nothing but I sincerely apologize for the headache I may have caused you. I spoke to your uncle in the lobby and it opened my eyes to a lot. Have a good career.”

Adams also issued a statement on his own Instagram account, apologizing for storming out of the Octagon after his loss to Hardy.

“Eyes forward, i cannot change or control what has happened. I apologized for my temper tantrum after, you all deserve better and i should hold myself to a higher standard. Whatever is next is next and that is all i can focus on. I have a lot left to prove, and a lot to work on. After two consecutive losses it’s hard to see any positive, my preparation was there, however executed poorly. Much love to those who will stand by me, All I’ll say on this fight for right now is that i wish it was Mario reffing lol and that eating crow sucks but hey that’s showbizz baby” – Juan Adams on Instagram.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/24/2019.