Manny Pacquiao discusses a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather

On Saturday night, Manny Pacquiao defeated Keith Thurman via split decision to become the new WBA welterweight champion. It was the third win in a row for Pacquiao, who at age 40 doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. As soon as the fight was over, there was already talk of a potential rematch against fellow boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Pacquiao and Mayweather met back in 2015 in what turned out to be one of the biggest money fights of all time in combat sports. The fight itself wasn’t anything special, and Mayweather got his hand raised by unanimous decision in what was a disappointing fight for fans who wanted to be more entertained. However, there’s been talk of a rematch ever since then due to the potential riches, and now that Pacquiao has beaten Thurman, expect those talks to ramp up again.

After beating Thurman, Pacquiao spoke to SI about a potential rematch with Mayweather:

“I don’t have an idea. My plan this time is one fight at a time. He’s in retirement and he’s enjoying his retirement. He’s inactive. If he’s willing to come back and willing to fight me, then at the time he will announce it, we can say yes.” — Manny Pacquiao

So while Pacquiao wouldn’t say for certain, the fact he didn’t shut the down entirely on a potential rematch could be seen as an indication that he is indeed interested in a rematch with Mayweather. Even though the first fight between the two didn’t turn out to be the fight the fans wanted to see, Pacquiao knows how much money a potential rematch could do, and he’d surely like to be a part of one last massive money fight before he himself retires.

Are you interested in seeing a rematch between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather?