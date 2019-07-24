Roxanne Modafferi makes simple request of fighters to miss weight

Weight cutting continues to cause all kinds of problems in MMA — and not only because it’s dangerous. Fighters often miss their contracted marks, leaving their opponents to with a tough choice: back out of the fight, or accept the fight at a disadvantage. MMA veteran Roxanne Modafferi, who has fought several opponents who have missed weight before, has a simple request of fighters who make this kind of blunder.

Just apologize. A simple “sorry,” she says, would go a long way.

Roxanne Modafferi shared her thoughts on the issue on her official Twitter account on Tuesday.

In my 44-fight career, 4 opponents missed weight, and I lost 3 of those fights. Not once did any of them come up before or after the fight and say, “Gee, sorry I missed weight. Thanks for fighting me anyway.” It would be nice considering the blows I took to my career & wallet. :/ — Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) July 23, 2019

Modafferi went on to add that one person had apologized — although it’s not clear if they apologized as a result of her first Tweet.

Ok one person said sorry. Thank you. — Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) July 24, 2019

Since Modafferi officially joined the UFC roster in late 2017, two of her five opponents have missed their contracted weight: Sijara Eubanks, and Modafferi’s latest opponent, Jennifer Maia. Modafferi lost both fights by unanimous decision.

