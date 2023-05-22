Eddie Hearn reveals his Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz prediction: “He gets stopped”

Eddie Hearn predicts Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing bout

“With Nate, no one knows. He could get completely smashed to pieces in a round, or he could be a great fighter. I hear he used to spar with Andre Ward and stuff like this.” “If you’re asking me, Jake Paul beats him comfortably.” “I really like Nate Diaz and I hope he wins – mainly so he doesn’t put me to sleep on the concrete! But I think he gets stopped.” Diaz ended a fifteen-year stint with the UFC in September last year after becoming a free agent following his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Diaz’s UFC career consisted of bouts at 155lbs and 170lbs, but his fight with Paul will take place at a catchweight of 185lbs. RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER NATE DIAZ TAPS OUT TONY FERGUSON AT UFC 279

Hearn believes Diaz has taken the correct approach for a healthy payday, as a tune-up fight for the UFC legend could have had a massive impact on his ability to get a big fight moving forward.

“The danger with a warmup fight or an interim fight is people can find out how bad you actually are or, if you got talent, people can find out how good you are, but it’s a risky game because you are rolling the dice for small money and you may lose the opportunity at a big fight. What I like that Nate [Diaz] has done, is no one knows. He could get completely smashed to pieces in a round or he could be a great fighter.”

Do you think the prediction from Eddie Hearn will come to fruition? Let us know in the comments!