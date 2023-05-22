search

Eddie Hearn reveals his Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz prediction: “He gets stopped”

By Lewis Simpson - May 22, 2023

Eddie Hearn has weighed in and dropped his official prediction for the Summer showdown between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

Eddie Hearn

Earlier this month, it was announced that Jake Paul would compete against his fourth MMA fighter inside the boxing ring. Paul will face off with UFC veteran Diaz on August 5 in Dallas, Texas, with the hope of bouncing back from his first professional loss to Tommy Fury.

While in Dublin, Ireland, last week, Ariel Helwani interviewed Hearn on Matchroom’s Youtube channel and asked for his honest opinion on the fight and who he feels will leave the American Airlines Arena victorious.

Eddie Hearn predicts Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing bout

“With Nate, no one knows. He could get completely smashed to pieces in a round, or he could be a great fighter. I hear he used to spar with Andre Ward and stuff like this.”

“If you’re asking me, Jake Paul beats him comfortably.”

“I really like Nate Diaz and I hope he wins – mainly so he doesn’t put me to sleep on the concrete! But I think he gets stopped.”

Diaz ended a fifteen-year stint with the UFC  in September last year after becoming a free agent following his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Diaz’s UFC career consisted of bouts at 155lbs and 170lbs, but his fight with Paul will take place at a catchweight of 185lbs.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER NATE DIAZ TAPS OUT TONY FERGUSON AT UFC 279

Hearn believes Diaz has taken the correct approach for a healthy payday, as a tune-up fight for the UFC legend could have had a massive impact on his ability to get a big fight moving forward.

“The danger with a warmup fight or an interim fight is people can find out how bad you actually are or, if you got talent, people can find out how good you are, but it’s a risky game because you are rolling the dice for small money and you may lose the opportunity at a big fight. What I like that Nate [Diaz] has done, is no one knows. He could get completely smashed to pieces in a round or he could be a great fighter.”

Do you think the prediction from Eddie Hearn will come to fruition? Let us know in the comments!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Eddie Hearn Jake Paul Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez has some advice for Michael Chandler ahead of Conor McGregor fight

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023
Conor McGregor
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor's former sparring partner thinks Jake Paul would knock UFC star out in boxing

Lewis Simpson - May 22, 2023

Paulie Malignaggi thinks Jake Paul would knockout Conor McGregor if the pair ever met between the ropes.

Aljamain Sterling Dana White
Dana White

Aljamain Sterling reacts to recent criticism from UFC President Dana White: “Don’t play with my name”

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is tired of the public criticism he has received from UFC President Dana White.

Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley responds after Aljamain Sterling offers to move their fight up to July 8

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023

Sean O’Malley has a response after Aljamain Sterling suggested their fight gets bumped up to July.

Kamaru Usman

UFC President Dana White weighs in on a potential Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev fight

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023

UFC President Dana White has further commented on a potential showdown between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

Watch former UFC champion Michael Bisping put Steve-O to sleep with a choke hold

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2023
Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa, UFC
Paulo Costa

UFC President Dana White responds to criticism surrounding recent Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland fight bookings

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2023

UFC president Dana White has explained his thought process behind Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland’s next fights.

Mackenzie Dern
Rose Namajunas

UFC Vegas 73 winner Mackenzie Dern: Fighting Rose Namajunas is a "priority of mine right now"

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

Mackenzie Dern is riding high after her dominating win over Angela Hill, and she’s now targeting Rose Namajunas.

Colby Covington
UFC

UFC fighter lauds Colby Covington for helping him after moving to United States: "He's such a great man"

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

One UFC fighter has expressed gratitude to Colby Covington for assisting him during trying times.

BMF Championship
UFC

Dana White explains why the UFC is bringing back the BMF title for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

UFC President Dana White has offered an explanation on the decision to revive the BMF belt.