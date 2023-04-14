Jake Paul says he’s “fueled with vengeance” to beat Tommy Fury in a potential rematch after Nate Diaz fight: “That was the worst version of me possible”

Jake Paul hopes to secure a rematch with Tommy Fury after he beats Nate Diaz.

Back in February, Paul and Fury finally settled their differences in a highly-anticipated fight which the Brit won by split decision. After the loss, Paul talked about doing an immediate rematch with Fury but that is no longer the plan.

Instead, Paul will return from his first career loss to headline a DAZN pay-per-view card against Nate Diaz on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. It’s an intriguing matchup and should Paul win, he hopes he can get a rematch with Fury as he knows he can beat him.

“I have been in the gym since the day I got back from Saudi. I literally got off the flight, came home and went on a four-mile jog,” Paul said on his YouTube channel. “I’ve been working out every single day, six days a week, fueled with vengeance to come back and take what is mine, because I know I can beat Tommy. That was the worst version of me possible. It just wasn’t my night, he was the better man, he had an amazing performance and congrats to Tommy for that, but I want to come back.

“I want to come back and take what is mine from that kid and I hope he enjoys it, Tommy, I hope you’re enjoying your victory, you earned it, respect. Let it soak in and enjoy it for as long as possible because you are not going to have a taste of victory on your tongue for a while,” Paul added.

Although Tommy Fury did beat Jake Paul, it is likely he would entertain a rematch due to the money that will come with it. However, in order for the rematch to even happen, Paul will need to beat Diaz on August 5 in Dallas, Texas.

