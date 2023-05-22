search

Eddie Alvarez has some advice for Michael Chandler ahead of Conor McGregor fight

By Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez has detailed what Michael Chandler needs to do to have success against Conor McGregor.

Eddie Alvarez

While McGregor vs. Chandler doesn’t have an official date, UFC President Dana White is hoping to book the fight before the year is out. McGregor recently cleared up his issues with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). He’s expected to reenter the testing pool soon.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER PREDICTS SECOND-ROUND KNOCKOUT WIN OVER CONOR MCGREGOR AHEAD OF PLANNED ANNOUNCEMENT

Eddie Alvarez’s Advice

Speaking to ESPN, Alvarez expressed his belief that Chandler should look to grapple with the “Notorious” one early in their fight (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Mike Chandler is a hell of an athlete,” Alvarez told ESPN. “I just think stylistically, the way he’s been fighting and the strategy he’s been going about fighting isn’t the way to get it done against Conor McGregor. And I would implore him if I was his coach to change his style, to go for single legs, to go for shots, and force Conor to wrestle early.

“You have to force him to wrestle early so he don’t have the powerful tools that he’s able to take advantage of (against) all these other guys – quick feet, good range, great striking. You take that away when you wrestle him early. Wrestle him early enough and tire his shoulders down, tire his legs down, slow him down, and he’s half the striker that he can be when he’s fully energized.”

Chandler has been known to ditch his wrestling in favor of the standup, for better or worse. It’ll be interesting to see if he will decide to grapple with McGregor in an attempt to wear him down and eventually finish him. He may also look to go for the leg kicks. McGregor had to recover from a broken tibia and fibula after his most recent outing against Dustin Poirier back in July 2021.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Eddie Alvarez Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn reveals his Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz prediction: "He gets stopped"

Lewis Simpson - May 22, 2023
Conor McGregor
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor's former sparring partner thinks Jake Paul would knock UFC star out in boxing

Lewis Simpson - May 22, 2023

Paulie Malignaggi thinks Jake Paul would knockout Conor McGregor if the pair ever met between the ropes.

Aljamain Sterling Dana White
Dana White

Aljamain Sterling reacts to recent criticism from UFC President Dana White: “Don’t play with my name”

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is tired of the public criticism he has received from UFC President Dana White.

Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley responds after Aljamain Sterling offers to move their fight up to July 8

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023

Sean O’Malley has a response after Aljamain Sterling suggested their fight gets bumped up to July.

Kamaru Usman

UFC President Dana White weighs in on a potential Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev fight

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023

UFC President Dana White has further commented on a potential showdown between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

Watch former UFC champion Michael Bisping put Steve-O to sleep with a choke hold

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2023
Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa, UFC
Paulo Costa

UFC President Dana White responds to criticism surrounding recent Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland fight bookings

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2023

UFC president Dana White has explained his thought process behind Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland’s next fights.

Mackenzie Dern
Rose Namajunas

UFC Vegas 73 winner Mackenzie Dern: Fighting Rose Namajunas is a "priority of mine right now"

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

Mackenzie Dern is riding high after her dominating win over Angela Hill, and she’s now targeting Rose Namajunas.

Colby Covington
UFC

UFC fighter lauds Colby Covington for helping him after moving to United States: "He's such a great man"

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

One UFC fighter has expressed gratitude to Colby Covington for assisting him during trying times.

BMF Championship
UFC

Dana White explains why the UFC is bringing back the BMF title for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

UFC President Dana White has offered an explanation on the decision to revive the BMF belt.