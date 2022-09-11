Pros react after Nate Diaz taps out Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

By
Chris Taylor
-
Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, UFC 279

Tonight’s UFC 279 event was headlined by a welterweight matchup between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson.

Diaz (21-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.

Nate Diaz entered the final fight of his existing UFC contract looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Stockton native had most recently competed in June of last year, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA) had entered UFC 279 looking to halt a four-fight losing skid. ‘El Cucuy’ had suffered brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler in his most previous Octagon appearance this past May.

Tonight’s ‘Diaz vs. Ferguson’ bout proved to be a solid back and forth affair. Nate Diaz got off to a strong start in the opening round, but ‘El Cucuy’ battled back in rounds two and three. Then, in round four, Diaz found a home for a barrage of punches which led to ‘El Cucuy’ shooting desperately for a takedown. Nate quickly sunk in a guillotine choke and the fight was over.

Official UFC 279 Result: Nate Diaz def. Tony Ferguson via submission (guillotine choke) in Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Diaz vs. Ferguson’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Nate Diaz defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279:

Who would you like to see Nate Diaz fight next following his submission victory over Tony Ferguson at tonight’s UFC 279 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

