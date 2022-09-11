Pros react after Nate Diaz taps out Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

Tonight’s UFC 279 event was headlined by a welterweight matchup between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson.

Diaz (21-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.

Nate Diaz entered the final fight of his existing UFC contract looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Stockton native had most recently competed in June of last year, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA) had entered UFC 279 looking to halt a four-fight losing skid. ‘El Cucuy’ had suffered brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler in his most previous Octagon appearance this past May.

Tonight’s ‘Diaz vs. Ferguson’ bout proved to be a solid back and forth affair. Nate Diaz got off to a strong start in the opening round, but ‘El Cucuy’ battled back in rounds two and three. Then, in round four, Diaz found a home for a barrage of punches which led to ‘El Cucuy’ shooting desperately for a takedown. Nate quickly sunk in a guillotine choke and the fight was over.

Official UFC 279 Result: Nate Diaz def. Tony Ferguson via submission (guillotine choke) in Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Diaz vs. Ferguson’ below:

This fight is gonna give us everything we wanted from the last fight 🔥🔥 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 11, 2022

I got Diaz in the main event #ufc279 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 11, 2022

Hell yeah this main event! #ufc279 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 11, 2022

@NateDiaz209 is the better boxer @TonyFergusonXT is the better at being creative with his striking. Elbows, knees, push kicks, etc. Dawg fight coming in hot! — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) September 11, 2022

Nothing like a Nate Diaz fight. There's a reason he gets the big fights 👏 #UFC279 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 11, 2022

Let's gooooo 🔥 🔥 🔥 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 11, 2022

So pumped for this!! #ufc279 at the barn…let’s gooo 🙌🏼 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 11, 2022

Tony can get him with the spinning back fist. #UFC279 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 11, 2022

Ferguson hurting him with those low kicks #ufc279 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 11, 2022

@ufc doesn’t get better than this. Legends! Two funky bastards made to fight each other 🔥 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 11, 2022

I don’t know what to call this but we are loving it here #atthebarn #ufc279 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 11, 2022

Nate and Tony are both legends as well — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 11, 2022

The bum Olympics #UFC279 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 11, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Nate Diaz defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279:

Nate Diaz is a FREE man!

Congrats Nathan👏🏾 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 11, 2022

Nate is a g! Excited to see what’s next! #UFC279 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) September 11, 2022

Who would you like to see Nate Diaz fight next following his submission victory over Tony Ferguson at tonight’s UFC 279 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

