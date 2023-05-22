Conor McGregor’s former sparring partner thinks Jake Paul would knock UFC star out in boxing

Malignaggi question’s McGregor’s heart

“Conor’s a frontrunner, a guy who’s good early on. But as a fight wears on he breaks down. He doesn’t have the character to withstand a long fight. Typically frontrunners have no heart”

“So I think Jake would have a disadvantage early because I think Conor’s sharper with his one-two but I think as the fight wears on Jake would be pressuring him and using his natural weight and size over him, I think he would eventually fall apart, make the mistakes, and those defensive lapses would would hurt him.

“I think he would do okay for a couple of rounds, but if you didn’t get Jake out in a couple of rounds, I think Jake would knock him out, and he would probably knock on out with a big shot.

“Jake’s pretty strong, and Jake’s boxing is, you know it’s not terrible. It’s decent, so I think it would come into play.”

Quotes via Daily Mail

While a boxing fight is not in McGregor’s sight yet, who knows what the future will hold? Instead, the former two-weight division champion is preparing for his UFC comeback after a period on the sidelines due to injury. The 34-year-old is expected to face Michael Chandler towards the end of the year, with the official date to be revealed upon the launch of the new season of The Ultimate Fighter.

