Devin Haney announces he is vacating all four of his lightweight titles

The boxing world has just been shaken up, thanks to now-former four-division lightweight belt holder Devin Haney.

The 25-year-old revealed Wednesday evening to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger that he has relinquished all four belts, just months after defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas. Haney remained unbeaten with the main event victory.

Haney also released a statement explaining his reasoning behind no longer wanting to remain the king at lightweight.

“I did everything at 135 that I could,” Devin Haney said. “The biggest fight for me was making that Gervonta Davis fight, and his side showed no interest in making the fight. I’ve outgrown the division, so now I make my quest to 140 to become a two-division champion.”

With Haney out of the title picture and still scheduled to face Regis Prograis a week from Saturday, all of the boxing councils (WBO, WBC, IBF) are making its necessary switches.

Shakur Stevenson is now the WBC lightweight champion, who most recently defeated Edwin De Los Santos. Gervonta Davis, who is likely the best fighter at 147, will be elevated to undisputed champion now that the potential mega-fight is off the table.

When it comes to the IBF, the next two would-be challengers for Haney will compete, according to Coppinger. Therefore, the fight between George Kambosas and Lomachenko will determine who the best in the world is, which is tabbed for the first-half of 2024.

Haney said he eventually wants a shot at becoming the best at 147, too.

“And after this fight, I look to become a three-division champion and move up to 147, God willing that I’m successful in this fight,” Haney said.

Haney reminded everyone what he hopes his legacy will be, giving reassurance that this was the best decision for his future.

“I made history in becoming undisputed, and that was a milestone for me,” Haney said. “But now I’m at the point in my career where I want to make the biggest and the best fights happening in the world. I’m a pay-per-view fighter.”

His bout with Prograis will air on DAZN PPV, live from San Francisco, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

What do you think of Devin Haney’s decision? Let us know, Penn Nation!