Devin Haney announces he is vacating all four of his lightweight titles

By Zain Bando - November 29, 2023

The boxing world has just been shaken up, thanks to now-former four-division lightweight belt holder Devin Haney.

Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney vs. Loma, Boxing, Pros react

The 25-year-old revealed Wednesday evening to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger that he has relinquished all four belts, just months after defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas. Haney remained unbeaten with the main event victory.

Haney also released a statement explaining his reasoning behind no longer wanting to remain the king at lightweight.

“I did everything at 135 that I could,” Devin Haney said. “The biggest fight for me was making that Gervonta Davis fight, and his side showed no interest in making the fight. I’ve outgrown the division, so now I make my quest to 140 to become a two-division champion.”

With Haney out of the title picture and still scheduled to face Regis Prograis a week from Saturday, all of the boxing councils (WBO, WBC, IBF) are making its necessary switches.

Shakur Stevenson is now the WBC lightweight champion, who most recently defeated Edwin De Los Santos. Gervonta Davis, who is likely the best fighter at 147, will be elevated to undisputed champion now that the potential mega-fight is off the table.

RELATED: Dana White slams reported KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis PPV buys: “They’re lying motherf*ckers”

When it comes to the IBF, the next two would-be challengers for Haney will compete, according to Coppinger. Therefore, the fight between George Kambosas and Lomachenko will determine who the best in the world is, which is tabbed for the first-half of 2024.

Haney said he eventually wants a shot at becoming the best at 147, too.

“And after this fight, I look to become a three-division champion and move up to 147, God willing that I’m successful in this fight,” Haney said.

Haney reminded everyone what he hopes his legacy will be, giving reassurance that this was the best decision for his future.

“I made history in becoming undisputed, and that was a milestone for me,” Haney said. “But now I’m at the point in my career where I want to make the biggest and the best fights happening in the world. I’m a pay-per-view fighter.”

His bout with Prograis will air on DAZN PPV, live from San Francisco, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

What do you think of Devin Haney’s decision? Let us know, Penn Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Devin Haney

Related

Conor McGregor

Paulie Malignaggi claims he would have “destroyed” Conor McGregor had they squared off in the ring

Harry Kettle - November 29, 2023
Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, KO, Boxing
Dana White

Dana White slams reported KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis PPV buys: "They're lying motherf*ckers"

Josh Evanoff - November 28, 2023

Dana White doesn’t believe that KSI and Logan Paul’s boxing returns did 1.3 million pay-per-view buys.

Francis Ngannou Anthony Joshua
Dan Hardy

Dan Hardy: "Anthony Joshua's probably one of the better matchups for Francis Ngannou"

Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2023

Former UFC fighter and current head of fighter operations for PFL Europe Dan Hardy believes Francis Ngannou has the edge over Anthony Joshua in a potential boxing match.

Roy Jones Jr.
Roy Jones Jr.

Roy Jones Jr. confirms talks with Tommy Fury for early 2024 bout: "Can captivate the audience"

Josh Evanoff - November 24, 2023

Yes, Roy Jones Jr. and Tommy Fury might seriously meet in a boxing match in 2024.

Tommy Fury
Roy Jones Jr.

Tommy Fury reportedly in talks to box former world champion Roy Jones Jr.

Cole Shelton - November 23, 2023

Tommy Fury is in talks to return to the boxing ring in an exhibition bout.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou

PFL’s Donn Davis wants Ngannou vs. Wilder to be a "mixed-rules" fight

Zain Bando - November 21, 2023
Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul reacts to the PFL-Bellator merger: "Let's prove it"

Zain Bando - November 20, 2023

Boxing personality Jake Paul has chimed in on the Bellator-PFL merger, which was announced Monday morning by PFL chairman Donn Davis.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Frank Warren says there's a "good chance" Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou 2 goes down in 2024

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2023

Frank Warren believes Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will likely meet in the boxing ring again in 2024.

Mike Tyson Tyson Fury
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson makes prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: "That is going to be an interesting fight"

Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2023

“Iron” Mike Tyson has his pick for the heavyweight title unification bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury reveals mind-boggling payout for Francis Ngannou boxing match

Josh Evanoff - November 17, 2023

Tyson Fury reportedly made far more than Francis Ngannou in their high-profile boxing match last month.