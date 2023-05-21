Pros react after Devin Haney defeats Vasiliy Lomachenko: “This is why I don’t watch boxing anymore”

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney put his titles on the line against Vasiliy Lomachenko this evening in Las Vegas.

Haney (30-0 Boxing) was returning to action for the first time since defeating George Kambosos by unanimous decision in October of last year. ‘The Dream’ was looking to earn his first stoppage victory since 2019 when he stepped into the squared circle at the MGM Grand Garden Arena this evening.

Meanwhile, Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3 Boxing) entered tonight’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Jamaine Ortiz in October of last year. The former two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and three-division champion was looking to reassert himself as one of boxing’s pound-for-pound best fighters with a win this evening in Sin City.

Tonight’s ‘Haney vs. Lomachenko’ bout proved to be an incredible back and forth fight. Devin Haney seemed to get the better of the judges scorecards in the early rounds, but it was Vasiliy Lomachenko who closed the fight with a pair of dominant frames in rounds ten and eleven. After twelve rounds of high-level boxing action, the contest went to the judges’ scorecards for a decision.

Official Result: Devin Haney def. Vasiliy Lomachenko by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to Haney vs. Lomachenko below:

Haney working the body well #HaneyLoma — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 21, 2023

The matrix has awoken in rd12 #HaneyLoma — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 21, 2023

Hmm.. Haney scraped that #HaneyLoma — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 21, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Devin Haney defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko:

I’m saying you now hear; “And New” Champion! #HaneyLoma — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 21, 2023

Boxing — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 21, 2023

Shakur Stevenson on Devin Haney UD Vasyl Lomachenko: "Lomachenko should be the undisputed champion. He won. He won that fight." — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 21, 2023

Lomachenko was robbed 😤 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 21, 2023

This is why people don’t watch boxing anymore. Building the young guy over the guy who actually won. #boxingisdead — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) May 21, 2023

What a fight , defo gotta watch that again #HaneyLoma — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 21, 2023

Yes Haney was throwing the bigger harder shots early, especially to the body, and yes Loma showed his Championship pedigree late. #HaneyLoma — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 21, 2023

