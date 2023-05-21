search

Pros react after Devin Haney defeats Vasiliy Lomachenko: “This is why I don’t watch boxing anymore”

By Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney put his titles on the line against Vasiliy Lomachenko this evening in Las Vegas.

Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney vs. Loma, Boxing, Pros react

Haney (30-0 Boxing) was returning to action for the first time since defeating George Kambosos by unanimous decision in October of last year. ‘The Dream’ was looking to earn his first stoppage victory since 2019 when he stepped into the squared circle at the MGM Grand Garden Arena this evening.

Meanwhile, Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3 Boxing) entered tonight’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Jamaine Ortiz in October of last year. The former two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and three-division champion was looking to reassert himself as one of boxing’s pound-for-pound best fighters with a win this evening in Sin City.

Tonight’s ‘Haney vs. Lomachenko’ bout proved to be an incredible back and forth fight. Devin Haney seemed to get the better of the judges scorecards in the early rounds, but it was Vasiliy Lomachenko who closed the fight with a pair of dominant frames in rounds ten and eleven. After twelve rounds of high-level boxing action, the contest went to the judges’ scorecards for a decision.

Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney vs. Loma, Boxing

Photo via ESPN Ringside

Official Result: Devin Haney def. Vasiliy Lomachenko by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to Haney vs. Lomachenko below:

Post-fight reactions to Devin Haney defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko:

Who would you like to see Devin Haney fight next following his victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko this evening in Las Vegas?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Devin Haney Vasyl Lomachenko

Related

Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney vs. Loma, Boxing

Devin Haney defeats Vasiliy Lomachenko (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023
Katie Taylor, Conor McGregor
Katie Taylor

Conor McGregor reacts after Katie Taylor suffers first pro boxing defeat to Chantelle Cameron

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

I had it a draw

Tyson Fury

Jon Jones calls out Tyson Fury for backtracking: "Switched your beat up faster than Travis Barker"

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2023

Reversing Course

Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till launches Gorilla Fight Club with South African politician Duduzane Zuma: “This is a brand-new concept combining both sport and entertainment”

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2023

New Fight Promotion

Boxing News

Eddie Hearn explains why Anthony Joshua is not interested in doing “something a little bit gimmicky” by fighting Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - May 19, 2023

Eddie Hearn has explained why Anthony Joshua isn’t interested in a boxing match against Francis Ngannou right now. Earlier this week, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had signed a blockbuster deal with PFL. However, […]

Jon Jones offers to meet Tyson Fury in the octagon amidst Joe Rogan feud

Josh Evanoff - May 18, 2023
Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, UFC
Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou offers to box Tyson Fury after 'The Gpysy King' blasts proposed next opponents

Josh Evanoff - May 18, 2023

\"LET\'S MAKE IT OFFICIAL\"

Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Former WBO middleweight and super-middleweight champion says Francis Ngannou is an “ignorant wanker” for thinking he can compete with boxing’s top heavyweights

Fernando Quiles - May 18, 2023

\"Ignorant Wanker\"

Francis Ngannou
Jake Paul

Jake Paul sends welcome message to “baddest man on the planet” Francis Ngannou after signing with PFL

Susan Cox - May 16, 2023

Jake Paul is sending a welcome message to the ‘baddest man on the planet’, Francis Ngannou, after signing with PFL. The news broke this morning that Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, had signed with […]

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury says he'll finish Oleksandr Usyk in the first round and then 'hit London town centre'

Andrew Whitelaw - May 16, 2023

Tyson Fury believes WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will be light work. So much so, that ‘The Gypsy King’ has threatened to dispatch the Ukrainian in just one round before […]