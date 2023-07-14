Undefeated lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney arrested on felony weapons charge

Undefeated lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney has been arrested on felony weapons charge.

‘The Dream’ is the current undisputed world champion at lightweight. Haney has held the World Boxing Council title since 2019 and since 2022 reins as the champion in the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Organization, and Ring titles.

Haney has fought 30 times in the ring, and is undefeated, with 15 of those victories coming via way of knockout.

The boxer, who fights out of Las Vegas, is coming off the biggest win of his career, defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko on May 20th of this year.

‘TMZ Sports‘ first reported that Haney, 24, was arrested after a semi-automatic handgun was found under the driver’s seat of a car registered in his name. The boxer is currently free on bail.

“Devin Haney has been arrested and booked for felony possession of a concealed weapon as police found a semi-automatic handgun in his car overnight – it was under the driver’s seat and Haney wasn’t driving, but car was registered to him. Released on $35,000 bail.”

The boxer was arrested early Thursday morning in Los Angeles and booked on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. Haney was released on $35,000. bail and is scheduled to appear in court on August 3rd.

Haney’s father, trainer and manager, Bill Haney, spoke with ‘ESPN’ saying:

“It’s a misunderstanding that will be solved when Devin goes to court. It’s unfortunate that he was arrested with his armed licensed security, and I’m confident things are going to be worked out.”

According to his father, Haney was travelling in the back seat of his vehicle when it was pulled over by the LA police during a routine traffic stop.

Misunderstanding or not, it’s a blemish on the young fighter’s legacy.

