Devin Haney sends warning to Sean O’Malley following controversial Fury vs. Ngannou result, ‘Suga’ responds

Devin Haney has a warning for UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley. Fight fans were recently thrown for a loop when former UFC heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou pushed Tyson Fury to the limit during their recent boxing match. Ngannou even scored a knockdown on "The Gypsy King." While "The Predator" lost the bout via split decision, many argue that he was the true winner coming out of that fight.

Devin Haney Warns Sean O’Malley

Devin Haney, the lightweight ruler of boxing, has taken to his X account to tell Sean O’Malley that he better not get any funny ideas about boxing him after Ngannou’s sensational performance.

@SugaSeanMMA don’t get ahead of yourself.. I will still fuck u up — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) October 28, 2023

O’Malley was quick to respond, daring Haney to go one-on-one with him.

“Alright let’s meet up,” O’Malley responded.

Haney isn’t the only top boxer O’Malley has beefed with. The “Sugar” show has expressed his desire t0 fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Davis’ trainer, Kenny Ellis, told ES News that O’Malley would be in for a rude awakening.

“Tank would whoop his ass, first round. S**t, any top lightweight would beat him — Tank, Shakur, Haney, all them guys would beat him, (because) they’re boxers. All of them would knock him out.”

O’Malley fired back at Ellis, saying he’s more than a capable boxer.

“I don’t know how to f*cking punch, by the way if you guys didn’t know that, I got a decent right hand, I got a pretty good left hand. Dude, I f*cking rocked Petr (Yan) with a left hand, dropped Petr with my right hand, then dropped Aljo (Aljamain Sterling) with my right hand. So, I can throw a punch or two.

“That fight’s gonna happen someday, I swear to f*cking God, dude. When I have these feelings, like these true deep feelings, like I’m gonna be world champ, I would tell anybody, look them in the eyes and tell them that ’cause I knew it was gonna happen. I have that same feeling about fighting Gervonta. Like, it’s gonna f*cking happen.”