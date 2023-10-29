Devin Haney sends warning to Sean O’Malley following controversial Fury vs. Ngannou result, ‘Suga’ responds

By Fernando Quiles - October 29, 2023

Devin Haney has a warning for UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Devin Haney Sean O'Malley

Fight fans were recently thrown for a loop when former UFC heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou pushed Tyson Fury to the limit during their recent boxing match. Ngannou even scored a knockdown on “The Gypsy King.” While “The Predator” lost the bout via split decision, many argue that he was the true winner coming out of that fight.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY RESPONDS AFTER GERVONTA DAVIS’ TRAINER CLAIMS ‘TANK’ WOULD FINISH HIM IN THE FIRST ROUND

Devin Haney Warns Sean O’Malley

Devin Haney, the lightweight ruler of boxing, has taken to his X account to tell Sean O’Malley that he better not get any funny ideas about boxing him after Ngannou’s sensational performance.

“@SugaSeanMMA don’t get ahead of yourself.. I will still fuck u up,” Haney wrote.

O’Malley was quick to respond, daring Haney to go one-on-one with him.

“Alright let’s meet up,” O’Malley responded.

Haney isn’t the only top boxer O’Malley has beefed with. The “Sugar” show has expressed his desire t0 fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Davis’ trainer, Kenny Ellis, told ES News that O’Malley would be in for a rude awakening.

“Tank would whoop his ass, first round. S**t, any top lightweight would beat him — Tank, Shakur, Haney, all them guys would beat him, (because) they’re boxers. All of them would knock him out.”

O’Malley fired back at Ellis, saying he’s more than a capable boxer.

“I don’t know how to f*cking punch, by the way if you guys didn’t know that, I got a decent right hand, I got a pretty good left hand. Dude, I f*cking rocked Petr (Yan) with a left hand, dropped Petr with my right hand, then dropped Aljo (Aljamain Sterling) with my right hand. So, I can throw a punch or two.

“That fight’s gonna happen someday, I swear to f*cking God, dude. When I have these feelings, like these true deep feelings, like I’m gonna be world champ, I would tell anybody, look them in the eyes and tell them that ’cause I knew it was gonna happen. I have that same feeling about fighting Gervonta. Like, it’s gonna f*cking happen.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News UFC

Related

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou reacts following split decision loss to Tyson Fury

Chris Taylor - October 28, 2023
Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Conor McGregor weighs in on the controversial Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou result

Chris Taylor - October 28, 2023

Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on Tyson Fury’s controversial split decision win over Francis Ngannou.

Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury reacts following split decision win over Francis Ngannou

Chris Taylor - October 28, 2023

Tyson Fury shared his immediate reaction following his controversial split decision win over Francis Ngannou this evening in Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, Split Decision
Francis Ngannou

Pros react after Tyson Fury defeats Francis Ngannou by split decision

Chris Taylor - October 28, 2023

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou served as the headliner of today’s DAZN Boxing pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury, Boxing
Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury defeats Francis Ngannou by split decision (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 28, 2023

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou serves as the headliner of today’s DAZN Boxing pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia.

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya claims hiatus will last until 2027: "I’ll see you then"

Cole Shelton - October 27, 2023
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall opens as the underdog against Sergei Pavlovich for interim heavyweight title at UFC 295

Cole Shelton - October 27, 2023

Tom Aspinall has opened as the betting underdog for his interim heavyweight title fight against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295.

Shannon Briggs and Rampage Jackson
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Shannon Briggs vs. Rampage Jackson allegedly set for February 17th in Florida

Josh Evanoff - October 27, 2023

It seems that Shannon Briggs and Rampage Jackson will get to face off in the boxing ring after all.

Leon Edwards and Ian Garry
Leon Edwards

Ian Garry reveals that Leon Edwards had him kicked out of Team Renegade: "Someone is weak-minded"

Josh Evanoff - October 27, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry won’t be training with Leon Edwards any time soon.

Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor weighs in on Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: "With power like that anything can happen"

Josh Evanoff - October 27, 2023

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has previewed the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.