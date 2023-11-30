Drakkar Klose eyes KO win over Joe Solecki at UFC Austin in return from torn ACL to prove he deserves a ranked opponent next

By Cole Shelton - November 29, 2023

Drakkar Klose is no stranger to dealing with injuries and layoffs.

Drakkar Klose

Klose was supposed to fight last October against Mark O. Madsen but he tore his ACL which forced him on the sidelines for over a year. Although Klose was able to return to training six months after the surgery, he says he was extra cautious to make sure he was 100 percent before returning to action.

“I was kind of back in the gym like five-six months later training. But, I didn’t want to get back in there until like a year later to let it heal 100 percent… I always knew I would come back, but if I get injured one more time, I’m 35 going to be 36 in March, so any more injuries that are longer than a year I might be done,” Klose said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Once Drakkar Klose was fully ready to return, he was booked to face Joe Solecki at UFC Austin. Although Klose admits he didn’t know who Solecki was, he says he didn’t care who he fought as it was all about him just returning to the Octagon.

“To be honest, I’m at the point in my career where whoever lines up across from me I just have to go in there and get the job done. Leave a good impression on Dana White and the fans. I know I should be fighting some of the top guys so I just have to go and prove it,” Klose said.

Part of the reason why Drakkar Klose says he didn’t care who he fought in his return, is because he says he needs to make a statement regardless to earn a shot against a ranked opponent. But, at UFC Austin, Klose believes he will catch Joe Solecki and get a KO win to extend his win streak to three.

“I see him running into an uppercut or a big knee… I always want to perform for the fans but at the end of the day, it’s all about the win. If I get the win, I’m 8-2 in the UFC, most people can’t say they are 7-2 in the UFC, I have a big advantage over a lot of them,” Klose said.

Should Drakkar Klose get the KO win at UFC Austin, the hope is to get a ranked opponent next.

“To be honest, for me I think I should be getting the top-15 guys. Every person I fought left with some type of bruise or something, I don’t let someone just beat me up. I just need the opportunity to showcase and let everyone know I belong there,” Klose concluded.

Related

Dana White and Bud Light

Dana White explains why American "patriots" should be drinking "barrels of Bud Light" despite recent controversy

Cole Shelton - November 29, 2023
Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan
Bobby Green

Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan have an altercation in the hotel, 'King' claims he "socked one of his homies"

Cole Shelton - November 29, 2023

Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan reportedly had an altercation at the fighter hotel ahead of UFC Austin on Wednesday.

Miesha Tate
Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate uncertain on retirement heading into Julia Avila fight: "Any fight at any point could be my final fight"

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2023

Former UFC champion Miesha Tate’s fight with Julia Avila this Saturday could be her last.

Brendan Allen and Ian Garry
Ian Garry

Brendan Allen slams former teammate 'Stupid' Ian Garry amid gym beef: "Selling your soul to the devil for money"

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen is frustrated by Ian Garry’s recent decisions.

To Aspinall and Daniel Cormier
Tom Aspinall

Daniel Cormier explains why the UFC needs to upgrade Tom Aspinall to undisputed heavyweight champion

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes it’s time to make Tom Aspinall the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Colby Covington

Colby Covington reveals his dream fights in the UFC: "Come see America’s champ"

Cole Shelton - November 29, 2023
Olivier Aubin-Mercier
UFC

Olivier Aubin-Mercier confirms his retirement from MMA with heartfelt message

Susan Cox - November 29, 2023

Olivier Aubin-Mercier has confirmed his retirement from MMA with a heartfelt message.

Diego Sanchez, Ian Machado Garry, UFC
Ian Garry

Diego Sanchez believes Ian Machado Garry’s “arrogance” will be his downfall: “Mark my words this young man gets subbed”

Susan Cox - November 29, 2023

UFC legend Diego Sanchez believes that Ian Machado Garry’s ‘arrogance’ will be his downfall.

Alistair Overeem, Alex Pereira, UFC
Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem believes tough times lie ahead for UFC champion Alex Pereira

Susan Cox - November 29, 2023

Alistair Overeem believes that tough times lie ahead for UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Marlon Vera takes aim at Sean O’Malley over previous failed drug tests: “I would like to punch cheaters in the face”

Harry Kettle - November 29, 2023

UFC bantamweight title contender Marlon Vera has taken a shot at rival Sean O’Malley over his previous issues with failed drug tests.