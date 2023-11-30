Drakkar Klose eyes KO win over Joe Solecki at UFC Austin in return from torn ACL to prove he deserves a ranked opponent next

Drakkar Klose is no stranger to dealing with injuries and layoffs.

Klose was supposed to fight last October against Mark O. Madsen but he tore his ACL which forced him on the sidelines for over a year. Although Klose was able to return to training six months after the surgery, he says he was extra cautious to make sure he was 100 percent before returning to action.

“I was kind of back in the gym like five-six months later training. But, I didn’t want to get back in there until like a year later to let it heal 100 percent… I always knew I would come back, but if I get injured one more time, I’m 35 going to be 36 in March, so any more injuries that are longer than a year I might be done,” Klose said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Once Drakkar Klose was fully ready to return, he was booked to face Joe Solecki at UFC Austin. Although Klose admits he didn’t know who Solecki was, he says he didn’t care who he fought as it was all about him just returning to the Octagon.

“To be honest, I’m at the point in my career where whoever lines up across from me I just have to go in there and get the job done. Leave a good impression on Dana White and the fans. I know I should be fighting some of the top guys so I just have to go and prove it,” Klose said.

Part of the reason why Drakkar Klose says he didn’t care who he fought in his return, is because he says he needs to make a statement regardless to earn a shot against a ranked opponent. But, at UFC Austin, Klose believes he will catch Joe Solecki and get a KO win to extend his win streak to three.

“I see him running into an uppercut or a big knee… I always want to perform for the fans but at the end of the day, it’s all about the win. If I get the win, I’m 8-2 in the UFC, most people can’t say they are 7-2 in the UFC, I have a big advantage over a lot of them,” Klose said.

Should Drakkar Klose get the KO win at UFC Austin, the hope is to get a ranked opponent next.

“To be honest, for me I think I should be getting the top-15 guys. Every person I fought left with some type of bruise or something, I don’t let someone just beat me up. I just need the opportunity to showcase and let everyone know I belong there,” Klose concluded.