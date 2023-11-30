Jo Nattawut outlines path to victory over Luke Lessei: “He’s a tricky guy”

“Smokin’” Jo Nattawut is gearing up for what could be his last explosive push toward ONE World Title contention.

After over a decade of trading blows with elite strikers, he finds himself at the tail end of a storied career.

With a burning desire to possess 26 pounds of gold, the Thai knockout artist faces Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video this December 8. It airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He recently overcame a three-fight skid in ONE Championship, so Nattawut feels there’s enough fuel left in his gas tank for one final blaze of glory.

“I just turned 34, and I’m at my last gas tank right now. Any fight can be my last fight. So my ultimate goal, the goal is I want to fight — I really want to fight for the title before I retire,” he said.

“Because I’m not the guy saying, ‘Oh, I’m gonna fight until 40, until 38.’ No, no, no, no, no, no, no. Me? Maybe like one year, maybe another half year. Who knows?”

At this point, Nattawut feels no ill effects and stands in prime condition.

“To me, my body is still ready. It’s still good. So I can see my body is still up there at the top. So after the fight, you know, I didn’t feel pain at all,” he said.

“I just got ready and jumped right into training camp, which is good.”