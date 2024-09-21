UFC legend Matt Brown officiates groin-kicking fight at Fight Circus event: “So much for Power Slap!”

Matt Brown officiates Fight Circus groin-kicking bout

In a recent tweet, Brown endorsed groin-kicking over slapfighting, while sharing footage of the groin-kicking fight.

So much for power slap! This shit is next level! https://t.co/Y4C3CsEwBn — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) September 19, 2024

It’s uncertain if this groin-kicking bout was a one-off, or will be a continuation of Fight Circus’s unorthodox lineup.

Brown made his professional MMA debut in 2005, defeating Ricardo Martinez by first-round submission. He signed with the UFC in 2008, making his debut on The Ultimate Fighter 7 Finale card.

Brown picked up his first UFC win by submitting Ryan Thomas at UFC 91. A seven-fight winning streak from 2012 to 2014 surged him to the top of the UFC welterweight division.

While Brown never fought for a UFC title, he earned wins over some of the best competitors in the division’s history. He defeated Stephen Thompson, Diego Sanchez, and Tim Means during his UFC tenure.

Fight Circus features 2-on-1 matchups, a lenient dress code for athletes, and other unique elements of combat sports. Brown could potentially be a part of the promotion moving forward.

In any case, groin-kicking is now a paid competition, and Brown’s officiating appearance gives the sport some credence.