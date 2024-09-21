UFC legend Matt Brown officiates groin-kicking fight at Fight Circus event: “So much for Power Slap!”

By Curtis Calhoun - September 20, 2024

UFC veteran Matt Brown dove into an unorthodox post-MMA career venture at a recent Fight Circus event; officiating a groin-kicking competition.

Matt Brown

Brown announced his MMA retirement earlier this year after almost 19 years in the sport. His last fight was a knockout win over Court McGee in May 2023.

While Brown’s fighting career is over, he remains active as a coach and mentor to many up-and-coming fighters. He also hosts a weekly podcast on MMA Fighting and remains outspoken on a variety of MMA-related issues.

Brown appeared at a recent Fight Circus event, a promotion that notoriously features outside-the-box bouts and competitions. He officiated a groin-kicking bout at the event.

Matt Brown officiates Fight Circus groin-kicking bout

In a recent tweet, Brown endorsed groin-kicking over slapfighting, while sharing footage of the groin-kicking fight.

“So much for Power Slap!” Brown tweeted. “This shit is next level!”

It’s uncertain if this groin-kicking bout was a one-off, or will be a continuation of Fight Circus’s unorthodox lineup.

Brown made his professional MMA debut in 2005, defeating Ricardo Martinez by first-round submission. He signed with the UFC in 2008, making his debut on The Ultimate Fighter 7 Finale card.

Brown picked up his first UFC win by submitting Ryan Thomas at UFC 91. A seven-fight winning streak from 2012 to 2014 surged him to the top of the UFC welterweight division.

While Brown never fought for a UFC title, he earned wins over some of the best competitors in the division’s history. He defeated Stephen Thompson, Diego Sanchez, and Tim Means during his UFC tenure.

Fight Circus features 2-on-1 matchups, a lenient dress code for athletes, and other unique elements of combat sports. Brown could potentially be a part of the promotion moving forward.

In any case, groin-kicking is now a paid competition, and Brown’s officiating appearance gives the sport some credence.

