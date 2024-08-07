Belal Muhammad is already targeting double-champion status after UFC 304 title win: “I’ve got maybe two fights left”

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad believes that his time is ticking at 170 pounds.

‘Remember The Name’ is fresh off his return to the cage in the main event of UFC 304 last month. Fighting in Manchester, Belal Muhammad faced welterweight champion Leon Edwards in a rematch. In their first meeting back in 2021, ‘Rocky’ largely outstruck the wrestler until a second-round eye poke forced a no-contest.

The Palestinian fighter entered the cage as a heavy underdog, but wound up defeating Leon Edwards by unanimous decision. With the upset win, Belal Muhammad was finally a UFC champion. However, just a few weeks removed from that victory, he’s already eyeing a second title. Speaking in an interview with John Morgan, Muhammad discussed a move to middleweight.

In the discussion, the welterweight champion opined that he’s already defeated most challengers at 170 pounds. Belal Muhammad added that he likely only needs to make two title defenses, before attempting to win gold at 185 pounds. For what it’s worth, this isn’t the first time that the 36-year-old has teased a move to middleweight.

RELATED: WATCH | CM PUNK PRAISES NEW UFC CHAMPION BELAL MUHAMMAD DURING WWE RAW: “GOOD THINGS HAPPEN TO GOOD PEOPLE”

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad teases future move to 185 pounds

“Well, I’ve beaten this guy, this guy, and this guy.” UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad stated in the interview, discussing a potential move to 185 pounds. “…When I beat [Vicente] Luque, he was on a seven-fight winning streak… He weighed in as a backup [for a title fight]. When I beat Gilbert Burns, he was on a two-fight winning streak. He was the number one contender [at the time]… Sean Brady was 15-0 when I beat him, all these guys had big wins, huge wins.”

He continued, “It tells me that I’ve got maybe two fights [left] and then I can start talking about double-champ status. I’ve already beat all these guys inside the top 10.”

It’s very likely that Belal Muhammad already has his sights set on his two title defenses as well. Earlier this week, the newly crowned UFC champion called for bouts against Kamaru Usman, and Shavkat Rakhmonov. However, Muhammad noted that the latter is likely to be his next fight.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight champion? Do you want to see Belal Muhammad try to become a double champion?