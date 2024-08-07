Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira official for October PFL pay-per-view event

By Susan Cox - August 7, 2024

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira is now official for October’s PFL pay-per-view event.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, PFL, MMA

The former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) will make his Professional Fighters League (PFL) debut on Saturday, October 19th in Saudi Arabia, when he gets in the cage with Renan Ferreira (13-3 MMA) for the heavyweight title.

Ngannou last fought in the Octagon in January of 2022 at UFC 270, where he defeated Ciryl Gane (12-2 MMA) by unanimous decision. ‘The Predator’ has since been keeping busy in the boxing circuit but has yet to get a victory in the ring. Ngannou fought and was defeated by Tyson Fury in October of last year. In March of this year the 37-year-old got in the ring with Anthony Joshua who defeated him by KO (see that here).

Ferreira is sporting 4 wins in a row, his latest victory coming against Ryan Bader (31-8 MMA) by TKO at 0:21 of round 1 this past February at the PFL Riyadh Super-Card event.

In a new release issued today, Francis Ngannou stated:

“Renan is a great fighter; I have been watching him for years. I have been studying him for years, in fact I’ve been telling people to watch this guy. He’s quite unique, he’s athletic, fast, his size doesn’t impress me as much as his skill.”

So, there you have it, Ngannou will be back in the cage to fight ‘Problema’ this Fall.

Also on the PPV card on October 19th will be a featherweight title bout between Bellator champion Cris Cyborg (27-2 MMA) and PFL titleholder Larissa Pacheco (23-4 MMA).

Cris Cyborg, Larissa Pacheco

Image via: @criscyborg and @lpacheco on Instagram

Cyborg last fought in October of last year at Bellator 300, defeating Cat Zingano (14-5 MMA) by TKO.

Pacheco has won 10 consecutive fights, most recently defeating Marina Mokhnatkina (11-4 MMA) last November by unanimous decision.

Are you looking forward to seeing Francis Ngannou back in the cage? Do you think he can defeat Ferreira in his PFL debut?

