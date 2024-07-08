Brendan Allen explains why he doesn’t want to fight Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris anymore

UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen says he was offered to fight Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris but he’s no longer interested in that.

It was recently announced that Benoit Saint-Denis will be taking on Renato Moicano in a five-round fight, which will likely serve as the main event. With that bout expected serve as the event headliner, Allen says he is no longer interested in fighting Imavov in Paris, as he wants to be showcased in a main event setting.

With that said, Brendan Allen is now angling to fight Nassourdine Imavov in a headliner in the United States.

“This is for everyone asking me what’s up, when I’m going to fight next. Two weeks ago they said Imavov in Paris, I said yes, I want to be the main event, because I’ve main evented three in a row, won all three, going into enemy territory. If we are going to do it for all the risk, all the gain, let’s go, main event. Next thing we know we see BDS-Moicano are main event. I ain’t f*****g going all the way to Paris for these two dudes to go over me. One dude is coming off a loss, the other one barely wins, bro. Nah, I’m not with it,” Allen said in a video on his Instagram stories.

“Imavov, if you want to fight, you want this work, come on over to America, we’ll get it done. There is no way we should be below these guys. I know it’s The Ultimate Followers Championship, but even though they got the followers, just put them on the card, people are going to come anyway. Imavov you want to fight, if it’s just me you want to fight, come over to America and we’ll get it done,” Allen added.

On paper, a fight between Brendan Allen and Nassourdine Imavov should be a main event. It’s also a fight that makes a lot of sense, so the hope is the two will fight each other next as the winner would be right near the middleweight title shot.

Brendan Allen is 24-5 as a pro and is riding a seven-fight winning streak. He’s coming off a decision win over Chris Curtis back in April after beating Paul Craig by submission and Bruno Silva by submission. He also has beaten Andre Muniz, Krzysztof Jotko, Jacob Malkoun, and Sam Alvey on his win streak.