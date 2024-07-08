Tracy Cortez eyeing title fight with Alexa Grasso with victory at UFC Denver: “A great show for Mexican Independence Day”

By Josh Evanoff - July 8, 2024

If Valentina Shevchenko doesn’t want to fight UFC champion Alexa Grasso, Tracy Cortez will.

Tracy Cortez, Alexa Grasso

The women’s flyweight contender is currently set to step up on short notice this Saturday in the main event of UFC Denver. The original main event for that card featured Rose Namajunas and Maycee Barber. However, due to an injury to ‘The Future’, Tracy Cortez is stepping into the main event.

The bout will be by far the biggest test of her career thus far. Tracy Cortez was last seen in the cage in September, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Jasmine Jasudavicius. That bout took place on the undercard of Noche UFC, which featured Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2. The two stars fought to a draw that night in Las Vegas.

According to several reports, Alexa Grasso is expected to run it back with Valentina Shevchenko in September. That fight is expected to go down on the UFC’s trip to the Las Vegas Sphere, in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. In recent months, ‘Bullet’ has provided some pushback against facing Grasso on that date.

RELATED: JON JONES ANNOUNCES DATE FOR UFC RETURN AGAINST STIPE MIOCIC: “IT’S REALLY HAPPENING”


Tracy Cortez targeting fight with UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso

However, Tracy Cortez is more than willing to fight Alexa Grasso in September. Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the women’s flyweight contender discussed her return. There, Cortez called her shot, and offered to fight the champion in September if Shevchenko declines.

“I would say that I am next [for the title].” Tracy Cortez stated on The MMA Hour when asked what would be next with a victory over Rose Namajunas. “I would be next, I would say, and I heard that Valentina doesn’t want to fight Alexa at the Sphere. So, after this fight, I would love, whether it’s for the women’s baddest female fighter [title], or just to put on a great show for Mexican Independence Day, I would love to fight Alexa.”

She concluded, “So, we’ll see how July 13th goes. I’ll be ready for that, pretty soon. That would be huge.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC women’s flyweight contender? Do you want to see Alexa Grasso vs. Tracy Cortez?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexa Grasso Tracy Cortez UFC

Related

Brendan Allen

Brendan Allen explains why he doesn't want to fight Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris anymore

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2024
Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan squashes speculation regarding the next UFC lightweight title shot: "The rest of you can take a seat"

Curtis Calhoun - July 8, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has a message for the top lightweights amidst his ongoing suspension.

Tracy Cortez
UFC

Tracy Cortez "going to fight my heart out" for late brother at UFC Denver

Curtis Calhoun - July 8, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Tracy Cortez is fighting for her late brother ahead of her first career UFC main event this Saturday.

Nate Diaz Conor McGregor UFC
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz reacts to news that Conor McGregor won over a million dollars from his victory over Jorge Masvidal

Susan Cox - July 8, 2024

Nate Diaz is reacting to the news that Conor McGregor won over a million dollars from his victory over Jorge Masvidal.

Tai Tuivasa
UFC

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has a message for fans telling him how he should fight: “Keep your opinions to yourself”

Susan Cox - July 8, 2024

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has a message for fans telling him how he should fight.

Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman says it is absurd to think of Nate Diaz as a world class fighter

Susan Cox - July 8, 2024
Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka
Anthony Joshua

UFC champion Alex Pereira responds after Anthony Joshua suggests he makes a move to boxing

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champon Alex Pereira has responded to Anthony Joshua suggesting he tests the waters in boxing.

Israel Adesanya training
UFC

Israel Adesanya explains how taking a hiatus was “definitely” the best move for his UFC career: “I’ve got more patience now, more clarity”

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya has explained how his hiatus from the promotion was the best thing he could’ve done for his career.

Marc Goddard
Marc Goddard

Marc Goddard explains why he will never referee a Leon Edwards fight

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2024

MMA referee Marc Goddard has explained why fans will never see him referee a Leon Edwards fight.

Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira makes sense for next UFC lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev, says coach

Fernando Quiles - July 7, 2024

Charles Oliveira’s coach believes there is a good case to make for “do Bronx” receiving the next UFC Lightweight Championship opportunity against Islam Makhachev.