Colby Covington slams LeBron James after winning gold at 2024 Paris Olympics: “It’s disgusting!’

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has continued his one-sided feud with LeBron James.

‘Chaos’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in December. That bout ended a long hiatus for Colby Covington, and he was largely dominated. Post-fight, the welterweight revealed a foot injury that hindered his performance. Now healthy, Covington has chosen to remain on the sidelines, rather than fighting the likes of Ian Garry.

As of now, the former interim champion lacks a return date to the cage. While he’s been linked to some names such as Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, Colby Covington’s return is far from official. Instead, the UFC welterweight contender has continued to move to politics. Speaking on his Instagram earlier today, Covington took aim at the Olympics.

In the video post, the wrestler slammed the 2024 Paris Olympics as “woke”. Colby Covington also took heavy aim at the Team USA basketball team, especially LeBron James. While the four-time NBA champion has never mentioned ‘Chaos’ in the past, the UFC welterweight has slammed him several times.

RELATED: DONALD TRUMP FEUDS WITH JOE ROGAN AFTER UFC COMMENTATOR SHOWS SUPPORT FOR ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.: “HOW LOUDLY HE GETS BOOED”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colbycovington (@colbycovington)

UFC welterweight Colby Covington continues a one-sided feud with LeBron James

In his Instagram post earlier today, Colby Covington again slammed LeBron James. The former UFC interim champion stated that the Los Angeles Lakers star didn’t deserve to play for America, and instead suggested China. Covington added that the basketball player hated America, and took aim at his partnership with Nike.

“The worst Olympic Games in history have come to a close!” Colby Covington stated in the video. “As an athlete, the opening ceremonies are supposed to be about honoring an athlete’s achievements. But instead they used this time to shove an agenda down our throats… It’s disgusting and disrespectful to all the athletes that worked so hard to get there.”

He continued, “In that same ceremony, you have Captain ‘I hate America’ LeBron James who was bestowed the honor of carrying the stars and stripes. When I heard that he was going to be the one carrying his country’s flag, I thought it was going to be for China. What happened LeBron? Did you finally give equality and justice to all those children and women sowing your shoes?… Or would that mess with your profit margin?”

What do you make of these comments about LeBron James? Do you agree with UFC welterweight Colby Covington?