Sean O’Malley says there’s no guarantee he will fight Umar Nurmagomedov next if he defeats Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306: “I’ve got a lot of options”

By Susan Cox - August 7, 2024

Sean O’Malley is saying that there’s no guarantee he will fight Umar Nurmagomedov next if he defeats Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306.

The still undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA) just fought and defeated Cory Sandhagen (17-5 MMA) in the main event this past weekend at UFC Abu Dhabi.

With the victory, Umar is now listed at #2 in the UFC bantamweight rankings.

Sean O’Malley, speaking on his latest episode of the ‘TimboSugarShow’, shared his insight into the bantamweight division and whether he will fight Umar in the near future:

“It’s an interesting matchup, O’Malley vs. Nurmagomedov. ‘Figgy’ beat ‘Chito’ on the same card. Figgy called me out. That could be next. I don’t know. Max (Holloway) vs. Ilia (Topuria) is coming up; I would love an opportunity to go up to ’45.”

Continuing ‘Suga’ stated he’s got lots of options (h/t MMANews):

“Max, Ilia, Nurmagomedov, Figgy; I’ve got a lot of options. I feel like I’ll be able to make a callout. Obviously, last fight I beat ‘Chito,’ called out Ilia, didn’t get that fight. So just because you win, doesn’t mean you’re gonna be able to pick. But if I got out there and flatline Merab, I feel like that callout would mean something. It depends what happens. … Maybe Umar and ‘Figgy’ fight.”

Obviously the 29-year-old O’Malley does have a lot of options.

For now, the current UFC bantamweight champion, O’Malley (18-1 MMA), is focused on his upcoming bout with Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA) at UFC 306 which will take place at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 14th.

Sean O’Malley will be making his second title defense of his career when he meets up with Dvalishvili at UFC 306.

‘The Machine’ has won 10 in a row coming into UFC 306, his most recent victory took place this past February at UFC 298 when he defeated Henry Cejudo (16-4 MMA) by unanimous decision.

Any predictions for the O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili title fight this coming September?

Would you like to see Sean O’Malley vs. Umar Nurmagomedov before years end?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

