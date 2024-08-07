Canelo Alvarez issues cold response to Conor McGregor’s taunts over contract demands

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez has responded to Conor McGregor’s recent social media tirade aimed at his big contract demands.

Alvarez will face Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas on September 14th during Mexican Independence Day weekend. The fight will rival the UFC’s pay-per-view on the same night, which features a bantamweight headliner between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

Ahead of his clash with Berlanga, Alvarez recently explained why a fight with David Benavidez remains on the shelf. He recently said he’d only fight Benavidez if guaranteed a $200 million payday.

McGregor, the biggest pay-per-view star in UFC history, scoffed at Alvarez’s claims in a recent tweet.

“Canelo is a cornflake,” McGregor said in a since-deleted tweet. “He has about 300k buys in him. He does not generate nothing near what he seeks to be paid. UFC NOCHE is going to run them from the strip. Sheik Turki was right moving on. CANELO DOESN’T SELL.”