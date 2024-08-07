Canelo Alvarez issues cold response to Conor McGregor’s taunts over contract demands
Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez has responded to Conor McGregor’s recent social media tirade aimed at his big contract demands.
Alvarez will face Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas on September 14th during Mexican Independence Day weekend. The fight will rival the UFC’s pay-per-view on the same night, which features a bantamweight headliner between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.
Ahead of his clash with Berlanga, Alvarez recently explained why a fight with David Benavidez remains on the shelf. He recently said he’d only fight Benavidez if guaranteed a $200 million payday.
McGregor, the biggest pay-per-view star in UFC history, scoffed at Alvarez’s claims in a recent tweet.
“Canelo is a cornflake,” McGregor said in a since-deleted tweet. “He has about 300k buys in him. He does not generate nothing near what he seeks to be paid. UFC NOCHE is going to run them from the strip. Sheik Turki was right moving on. CANELO DOESN’T SELL.”
Canelo Alvarez to Conor McGregor: “He knows he’s my son”
So @Canelo responds to @TheNotoriousMMA about his tweet earlier today on him no longer being a draw. Here is what Canelo had to say to me. @FightsATW #CaneloBerlanga pic.twitter.com/6bjFSQwP1X
— Abraham Gonzalez (@abeG718) August 6, 2024
After the recent Alvarez vs. Berlanga pre-fight press conference, Alvarez responded to McGregor’s tweet in a brief interview with Abraham Gonzalez.
“What’s happening is that he’s helping Dana White to sell for the UFC,” Alvarez said. “That’s why he’s saying that, but he knows he’s my son.”
McGregor was supposed to return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler but withdrew due to a toe injury. A timeline for his UFC return remains uncertain, as of this writing.
Alvarez has won four consecutive fights since a loss to Dmitry Bivol in 2022. He most recently defeated Jaime Munguía in May to retain his super middleweight titles.
McGregor fought Alvarez’s former opponent, Floyd Mayweather Jr., in his professional boxing debut in 2017. He’s since expressed interest in a return to the boxing ring, briefly teasing a possible clash with Alvarez.
As of this writing, McGregor hasn’t responded to Alvarez’s latest comments, although it could be just a matter of time.