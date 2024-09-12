Merab Dvalishvili calls Umar Nurmagomedov an “easy” fight for him: “I will dominate him”

Merab Dvalishvili believes Umar Nurmagomedov is an easy fight for him and looks forward to handing him his first loss.

Dvalishvili is set to take on Sean O’Malley in the main event of UFC 306 on Saturday for the bantamweight title. Although the Georgian is the underdog, he has full confidence he will get his hand raised at The Sphere.

Should Merab Dvalishvili beat O’Malley at UFC 306, Nurmagomedov will likely be the next contender. Although Nurmagomedov is undefeated, Dvalishvili is confident he will beat him with ease.

“First I have a tough opponent, Sean O’Malley. I’m focused on him, God willing after I win against him, whoever the UFC wants me to fight, I will fight. I never choose my next opponent. If Umar is my next opponent, that’s fine. Me and my team we will work and we will train, that fight, I think it’s easy for me. That fight is no problem for me. I will dominate him,” Dvalishvili said at UFC 306 media day.

If Merab Dvalihsvili does fight and dominate Umar Nurmagomedov as he says, it would be a statement win. No one has been able to beat, let alone be dominated.