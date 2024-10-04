Bernard Hopkins hurls fiery rant at Devin Haney for lawsuit against Ryan Garcia

By Fernando Quiles - October 4, 2024

Boxing legend Bernard Hopkins takes issue with Devin Haney suing Ryan Garcia.

Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney

Back in April, Haney and Garcia shared the boxing ring inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. This was supposed to be a junior welterweight title fight, but “KingRy” failed to make weight. Garcia ended up turning in the best performance of his career, and was initially awarded the majority decision win.

Garcia ended up failing his VADA drug test, and the bout result was changed to a no contest. Haney is now suing Garcia for battery and fraud.

RELATED: DEVIN HANEY SUES RYAN GARCIA FOR BATTERY AND FRAUD FOLLOWING DRUG TEST FAILURE IN APRIL BOUT

Bernard Hopkins Torches Devin Haney for Suing Ryan Garcia

In an interview with BoxingScene.com, Bernard Hopkins ripped Devin Haney for going through with the lawsuit against Ryan Garcia.

“Look at what the fans are saying,” said Hopkins. “I don’t have to buy a ticket to his fight. The fans are the ones who keep your lights on when you’re fighting. I’m in the know, and I know what they are saying. And you know what they are saying. There is a time that you move on. Or you are stuck and traumatized. I thought I would never see a fighter literally get his ass kicked and turned around and sue months later. I hope this isn’t this generation, because I respect this generation to a point. I hope this doesn’t become contagious. I think it’s a bad look, personally. But what do I know?”

Hopkins represents Garcia under Golden Boy Promotions. Hopkins and “KingRy” have been at odds in the past, but it appears their relationship has been patched.

The boxing community has been largely against Haney for actually suing Garcia. The Haney camp insists they’re in the right here and are seeking punitive damages.

Bernard Hopkins Boxing News Devin Haney Ryan Garcia

