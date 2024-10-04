UFC 307: ‘Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.’ Weigh-in Results

The UFC 307 weigh-ins will be taking place this morning, and we’ve got live results for you.

Alex Pereira weigh-in

Before Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree share the Octagon, they will tip the scales in Salt Lake City. “Poatan’s” UFC light heavyweight gold will be at stake in the UFC 307 main event this Saturday night.

That isn’t the only title fight scheduled for this weekend’s card. Julianna Pena will challenge Raquel Pennington for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship. There has been some trash talk leading up to this one, so bragging rights are also up for grabs.

RELATED: KAYLA HARRISON WOULD HAPPILY FIGHT THREE TIMES AT UFC 307: “WHEN YOU’RE THE BEST IN THE WORLD, YOU CAN’T BE STOPPED”

UFC 307 Live Weigh-in Results

Kayla Harrison has been touted by many as a future UFC champion. The one concern fans have had is whether or not the former PFL titleholder can cut down to 135 pounds long term. Harrison will step on the scale ahead of her showdown with Ketlen Vieira.

It’ll also be the final time Carla Esparza tips the scales for a pro MMA bout. The two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion plans to put an end to her career after going one-on-one with Raquel Pennington. Esparza insists that she will not break her retirement down the line.

The UFC 307 weigh-ins will begin at 11 a.m. ET. Keep refreshing this page for live updates.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Alex Pereira () vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (205)
  • Raquel Pennington (135) vs. Julianna Peña (134.5)
  • Jose Aldo () vs. Mario Bautista (136)
  • Ketlen Vieira (136) vs. Kayla Harrison (136)
  • Roman Dolidze (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (185.5)

Prelims (ESPNEWS/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Stephen Thompson (171) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170.5)
  • Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (116)
  • Cesar Almeida () vs. Ihor Potieria (185.5)
  • Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (156)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Ryan Spann (205.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux ()
  • Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Tecia Pennington (115)
  • Court McGee (170) vs. Tim Means (171)

