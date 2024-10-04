Jose Aldo reveals he turned down bigger offers from other promotions to make second UFC run

By Fernando Quiles - October 4, 2024

Jose Aldo admits he was offered more money to take opportunities outside of the UFC.

Jose Aldo

Aldo is set to compete on the UFC 307 card against Mario Bautista. It’s the second straight time Aldo has been matched against a rising 135-pounder. The UFC Hall of Famer has been seeking a big fight against Sean O’Malley. Perhaps another impressive win here will get him there.

For Aldo, there was a chance to make more money, but the desire to be the best once again has pulled him back in.

RELATED: JOSE ALDO EYES SEAN O’MALLEY WITH A WIN AT UFC 307: “A GREAT FIGHT”

Jose Aldo Turned Down Bigger Offers For Second UFC Run

During an interview with ESPN, Jose Aldo revealed that he wants to hold UFC gold once more, and that goal was enough for him to turn down other deals (via MMAMania).

“Listen, my dream has always been to be a champion in UFC,” Aldo told ESPN through a translator. “I want to be a champion in the UFC; that’s what I’ve always dreamed of, and that was my ultimate goal. Thinking about the contract now, I’m looking forward to this opportunity. If any other proposals came about, I knew I would be locked in with the UFC, and that’s what I want to continue to do.

“Other organizations came at me with some proposals and contracts,” Aldo added. “They threw some money at me, sometimes twice, three times the money, but it doesn’t matter. Listen, I’m locked in, and I think there’s a purpose for me to be in the UFC.”

UFC 307 takes place inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City this Saturday night. BJPenn.com will be bringing you live coverage of the action on the homepage. We’ll have updated results and video highlights of the major fights.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

