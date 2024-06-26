Alex Pereira believes Jiří Procházka “lost credibility” after their first fight at UFC 295

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira feels Jiří Procházka hasn’t turned the page on their first fight ahead of their UFC 303 rematch.

Pereira will return to defend the UFC light heavyweight title in a rematch against Procházka in the UFC 303 headliner on Saturday. On short notice, he returns to the Octagon after Conor McGregor’s withdrawal from the card’s main event.

Just seven months after their first fight, Pereira will face Procházka in a rematch of their vacant title fight at UFC 295. The fight ended by controversial stoppage after Pereira dropped Procházka following a series of brutal clinch strikes.

Procházka seemed to take the loss in stride and dispelled the notion that the stoppage was premature. He pivoted on that stance in the days and weeks after.

Pereira feels Procházka’s integrity is in question after switching back and forth on how their first fight concluded.