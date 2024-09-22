TJ Dillashaw praises Merab Dvalishvili for making Sean O’Malley look “weak” at UFC 306

By Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024

TJ Dillashaw believes Merab Dvalisvili made Sean O’Malley look weak in their UFC 306 title fight.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley

Dvalishvili put forth a stellar performance against “Suga.” His pressure and wrestling gave O’Malley problems throughout the fight. When the score totals were read, it was Dvalishvili who had his hand raised via unanimous decision, securing the UFC bantamweight title in the process.

Dillashaw has weighed in on Dvalishvili’s showing and he thinks the Georgian made things look easy.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY WARNED BY FORMER UFC CHAMPION ABOUT FACING TOP 5 BANTAMWEIGHT: “I THINK HE PIECES SEAN UP”

TJ Dillashaw Lauds Merab Dvalishvili For Dominance Against Sean O’Malley

Appearing on the Jaxxon Podcast, TJ Dillashaw discussed how effortless Merab Dvalishvili made his fight against Sean O’Malley look (h/t MMAJunkie).

“It’s not that I didn’t expect it,” Dillashaw said on the Jaxxon Podcast. “I knew that it was very close on the betting odds and when I had to go and pick this fight, I knew that Merab had a chance to just pressure the f*ck out of him. The guy is the Tasmanian Devil. He never stops and continues to shoot shots. I knew it was a possibility, but I thought – especially after watching how O’Malley has composed himself and how well he’s done on his feet using his feints, distance and angles – I thought he’d be able to keep that distance and control, be hard to take down and spark him. That’s what I thought could happen, as well.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this easy for Merab. Merab made him look weak – very weak.”

Dillashaw doesn’t appear to believe O’Malley has many good options left post-title run. He recently shared his belief that top five contender Cory Sandhagen would “piece Sean up.”

O’Malley is set to undergo surgery for a torn labrum in October.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley TJ Dillashaw UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor addresses UFC future following Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira 2 booking

Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024
Matt Brown
UFC

UFC legend Matt Brown officiates groin-kicking fight at Fight Circus event: "So much for Power Slap!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 20, 2024

UFC veteran Matt Brown dove into an unorthodox post-MMA career venture at a recent Fight Circus event; officiating a groin-kicking competition.

Bryce Mitchell, Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

Bryce Mitchell shows interest in fighting Movsar Evloev after Aljamain Sterling's injury: "I'm the dude!"

Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is ready to step up and face Movsar Evloev.

Max Holloway, UFC 300
UFC

Max Holloway speaks out against gun violence after recent shootings: "Put the guns down boys"

Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway wants to see an end to gun violence.

Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling shares details of altercation with "Assh***" Sean O'Malley fans ahead of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 20, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling nearly got into a brawl with a group of Sean O’Malley’s fans during UFC 306 fight week.

Henry Cejudo, Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo blasts "World's biggest cuck" Sean O'Malley after dismissing his Olympic accolades

Curtis Calhoun - September 20, 2024
Sean O’Malley UFC 306
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley warned by former UFC champion about facing top 5 bantamweight: "I think he pieces Sean up"

Fernando Quiles - September 20, 2024

One former UFC bantamweight champion has warned Sean O’Malley to stay clear from a certain 135-pound contender.

Sean O’Malley Tim Welch
UFC

Sean O’Malley's coach clears the air on UFC 306 corner advice: "It sounded way worse than it actually was"

Fernando Quiles - September 20, 2024

Tim Welch, Sean O’Malley’s coach, has responded to criticisms of his corner advice going into the final round of the UFC 306 main event.

Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Abu Dhabi, Results, UFC
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo makes case for UFC bantamweight title shot over Umar Nurmagomedov: "He has to get tested more"

Fernando Quiles - September 20, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo doesn’t believe it’s time for Umar Nurmagomedov to receive a UFC title opportunity.

Dana White, UFC 303
Jake Paul

Steve-O claims Dana White dipped out of the UFC Nashville main event to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2024

Comedian and actor Steve-O says Dana White left the UFC Nashville main event between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font so he could watch Jake Paul box Nate Diaz.