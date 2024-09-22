TJ Dillashaw praises Merab Dvalishvili for making Sean O’Malley look “weak” at UFC 306

TJ Dillashaw Lauds Merab Dvalishvili For Dominance Against Sean O’Malley

Appearing on the Jaxxon Podcast, TJ Dillashaw discussed how effortless Merab Dvalishvili made his fight against Sean O’Malley look (h/t MMAJunkie).

“It’s not that I didn’t expect it,” Dillashaw said on the Jaxxon Podcast. “I knew that it was very close on the betting odds and when I had to go and pick this fight, I knew that Merab had a chance to just pressure the f*ck out of him. The guy is the Tasmanian Devil. He never stops and continues to shoot shots. I knew it was a possibility, but I thought – especially after watching how O’Malley has composed himself and how well he’s done on his feet using his feints, distance and angles – I thought he’d be able to keep that distance and control, be hard to take down and spark him. That’s what I thought could happen, as well.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this easy for Merab. Merab made him look weak – very weak.”

Dillashaw doesn’t appear to believe O’Malley has many good options left post-title run. He recently shared his belief that top five contender Cory Sandhagen would “piece Sean up.”

O’Malley is set to undergo surgery for a torn labrum in October.