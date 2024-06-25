Photo | Conor McGregor once again takes aim at longtime rival Dustin Poirier: “Bent her over and ear f**ked her”

By Josh Evanoff - June 25, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is again taking aim at Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor

‘The Notorious’ was set to make his return to the cage this Saturday at UFC 303. However, due to a broken toe, Conor McGregor pulled out of his long-awaited fight with Michael Chandler. The fight was going to be the Irishman’s first since a first-round stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. McGregor famously snapped his leg in the closing seconds of the first round in that contest.

For those who remember that trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, things were very heated. While the two had developed a rivalry through their first two bouts, the third was much more intense. The Irishman famously insulted and taunted Poirier’s wife before, and after, their fight at UFC 264.

In the years since then, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have continued to trade insults over social media. Taking to X earlier today, ‘The Notorious’ again attacked his longtime rival. The Irishman once again mentioned Poirier’s wife, Jolie, mocking ‘The Diamond’ in the process.

RELATED: MICHAEL PAGE TARGETING KAMARU USMAN WITH VICTORY OVER IAN GARRY AT UFC 303: “HE’S JUST SAT AT THE TOP”

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor reignites rivalry with Dustin Poirier

While Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier still hate each other, it’s unlikely the two will face off again. While ‘The Notorious’ pulled out of his planned return at UFC 303, the Irishman is still preparing to fight Michael Chandler later this year. McGregor has revealed plans to fight as soon as August if his toe is healed.

However, Dustin Poirier appears to be on the verge of retirement. ‘The Diamond’ last competed at UFC 302 earlier this month against Islam Makhachev. In his third bid for undisputed lightweight gold, Poirier came up short. Post-fight, the longtime contender admitted that he was unsure if he would fight again.

However, even if Dustin Poirier fights again, it’s unlikely that Conor McGregor will be his opponent. In an interview last month discussing his future, the former interim champion stated that the “ship had sailed” on a fourth bout with the Irishman.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 4?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier UFC

