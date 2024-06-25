Alex Pereira believes Jiri Prochazka “might be a little scared” facing him again at UFC 303 after knockout loss

By Cole Shelton - June 25, 2024

Alex Pereira thinks Jiri Prochazka could be scared going into their rematch at UFC 303.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka

Pereira and Prochazka fought back in November at UFC 295 and it was the Brazilian winning by second-round TKO to win the vacant light heavyweight title. Pereira did a good job with leg kicks to slow Prochazka down and eventually caught him with a big punch to get the knockout win.

Now, with the two rematching not even a year later, Alex Pereira plans to bring back those memories at UFC 303 and make Prochazka nervous.

“He’s going to lose that tranquility, man. I think he might be a little scared. I am going in very confident and sure I will leave there with a victory,” Pereira said on the UFC 303 Countdown.

Pereira enters UFC 303 as a slight -142 favorite to beat Prochazka and defend his light heavyweight title. But, both men took this fight on short notice which could play a role as the fight was made on two weeks’ notice. However, Pereira says he has been training since his UFC 300 win and is confident going into the match.

“That’s what I’ve been doing and that’s it, I’m ready. I’ve been preparing very well since when I fought my last fight. I am well-prepared and ready to fight,” Pereira added.

Alex Pereira is coming off a KO win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 to defend his light heavyweight title for the first time. Before that, he scored the TKO win over Prochazka to win the vacant light heavyweight title.

UFC 303 is set to go down on Saturday, June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the fight card is as follows:

  • Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka
  • Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes
  • Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
  • Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page
  • Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
  • Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili
  • Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva
  • Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
  • Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday
  • Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya
  • Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira

