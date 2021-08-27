Alexander Volkanovski predicts Tyron Woodley “will get the job done” against Jake Paul

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski predicts that Tyron Woodley “will get the job done” against Jake Paul in their boxing match.

Volkanovski spoke to MMA reporter James Lynch of LowKickMMA and was asked his thoughts on this weekend’s big fight between Woodley, the former UFC fighter, and Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Although Volkanovski admits that he thinks Paul is a good boxer, he believes Woodley is going to prove to be way too big of a step up in competition.

"Jake Paul can box … but at the same time, do I think he's going to knock out Tyron Woodley? I don't think so" UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) gives his pick for🥊#PaulWoodley Full interview via @LowKick_MMA https://t.co/O4TWQYq1fb pic.twitter.com/ELpKxar9Ps — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) August 27, 2021

“This is a big step up for Jake Paul. Jake Paul can box, you have to give him credit, he can decently box. But at the same time, do I think that he’s going to knock out Tyron Woodley? I don’t think so, and Tyron Woodley’s a dangerous guy. If he’s fit, if Tyron Woodley’s fit and it goes into the later rounds, Tyron can definitely get the finish in the later rounds,” Volkanovski said.

“So man, I’m going to have to go with Tyron Woodley. I don’t know how he’s training, but surely he’s thinking, ‘F*ck I can’t let this guy beat me. I’m going to be busting my ass,’ you know what I mean? So I feel like Tyron Woodley will get it done. A lot of people just think Jake’s going to win. Obviously, he knows how to throw but this is a whole different ball game even from Ben Askren to Tyron Woodley in a boxing match, it’s a whole different level. Again, we’ll see what happens, but I feel like Tyron Woodley will get the job done.

It will be interesting to see how Sunday night’s boxing match plays out, but if you’re in agreeance with Volkanovski and think Woodley will win, perhaps it could be worth taking a bet on him as an underdog this weekend despite it being his first pro boxing matchup.

Do you agree with Alexander Volkanovski that Tyron Woodley will defeat Jake Paul in their boxing match this weekend?