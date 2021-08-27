UFC Vegas 35 weigh-in results: Edson Barboza, Giga Chikadze on point for featherweight headliner

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 35 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, and 23 of the 24 fighters scheduled to compete made weight.

The main event of UFC Vegas 35 is a good one as two of the top-10 ranked featherweights in the UFC collide when Edson Barboza faces off against Giga Chikadze. Barboza is 2-1 since moving down to featherweight, including a KO win over Shane Burgos in his last fight. As for Chikadze, he is a perfect 6-0 since joining the UFC featherweight division in 2019. Both Barboza and Chikadze successfully made weight for this contest, and the winner of the bout seems destined to take on a top-five ranked opponent next time out.

As for the rest of the card, there were no other issues with fighters missing weight aside from bantamweight prospect Mana Martinez, who stepped onto the scale at 140lbs for his UFC debut against Guido Cannetti. While that is a bad weight miss from Martinez, his coach Saul Soliz recently died from COVID-19, so he understandably has had a tough couple of weeks. There is no word yet on if the fight will continue.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 35 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC Vegas 35 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 pm ET)

Featherweight Bout: Edson Barboza (145) vs Giga Chikadze (145.5)

Middleweight Bout: Bryan Battle (185.5) vs Gilbert Urbina (186)

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Turcios (135) vs Brady Hiestand (135.5)

Welterweight Bout: Kevin Lee (170.5) vs Daniel Rodriguez (171)

Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski (185.5) vs Micheal Gillmore (184)

Middleweight Bout: Makhmud Muradov (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185)

UFC Vegas 35 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7 pm ET)

Middleweight Bout: Alessio Di Chirico (185.5) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5)

Middleweight Bout: Sam Alvey (185.5) vs Wellington Turman (185.5)

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (203.5) vs Darren Stewart (204.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich (125) vs Vanessa Demopoulos (125.5)

Featherweight Bout: Jamall Emmers (145.5) vs Pat Sabatini (145.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez (140)* vs Guido Cannetti (135.5)

*Mana Martinez missed weight, coming in at 140lbs for his scheduled bantamweight bout against Guido Cannetti.