Jake Paul says he’s “not sorry” for Team Paul’s skirmish with Tyron Woodley and his mother

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul says that he’s “not sorry” for Team Paul’s skirmish with Tyron Woodley and his mother at the press conference.

Paul and Woodley are in Cleveland, Ohio ahead of their boxing match on Sunday night, and at the pre-fight press conference, a member of Paul’s team had some choice words to say to Woodley’s mother. The comments led to an altercation between Team Paul and Team Woodley before cooler heads prevailed. Speaking to MMAjunkie.com following the press conference, Paul said that his team isn’t sorry about what happened with Woodley’s mom.

“Hell no – we’re not sorry,” Paul said. “We’re not sorry at all. Should we not have done it? Maybe. But we’re not sorry.”

Having said that, Paul admits that it wasn’t a planned incident and that he somewhat wishes that it didn’t play out the way that it did. However, Paul is now embracing the incident and says that it should lead to even higher tensions between him and his rival Woodley when they step into the ring on Sunday night. It’s just unfortunate that the incident took place on Women’s Equity Day, according to Paul.

“Of course (I didn’t want it to happen),” Paul said. “This is Women’s Equality Day. If it was literally anything else, I’m just sitting there talking about how much I love my mom, how much I love my girlfriend, and of course, there has to be an altercation involving females. It sucks. Just everything about it just looks messy. We’re trying to have a professional event here, and now things are more personal. Probably going to need more security at all these places. Things just aren’t cordial anymore. Tensions will definitely be higher going into this fight.”

How excited are you for Sunday’s big boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley?