Video | Roy Jones Jr. shows off his incredible hand speed ahead of proposed Mike Tyson bout

Roy Jones Jr. still possesses some incredible hand speed and power.

Despite being 51-years-old, Jones Jr. has remained an active boxer and last fought back in February of 2018. He is also riding a four-fight winning streak but will return in November for a highly-touted match against Mike Tyson, which is “Iron’s” return fight to boxing.

It has gotten the combat sports world hyped up for the fight as we have seen Tyson’s wild training videos, and now Jones Jr. has shared some of his own.

In the video, what sticks out is obviously the speed of the punches and the fact his patented left hook is still killer. Although Tyson appeared to hit harder, Jones Jr. power still is there. In the video he was snapping back the pads.

Although the fight is hyped up and will be one of the biggest fights of the year, it almost didn’t happen as Roy Jones Jr. was upset with the delay. The fight was supposed to happen last Saturday but was moved to November.

“We’re trying to figure something out, my lawyers are talking with their lawyers, trying to figure out ways to make it a better situation so that I can be compensated for it, that is more beneficial for me to do,” Jones Jr. recently said to Daily Mail. “If they don’t make it make sense, it (the fight) would be off,” he explained. “Why would I change the date and mess up the rest of my year when I agreed to September 12.

“They said they wanted to get a crowd. If you want to get a crowd, that’s a different type of money. If you want a big event, that’s a different type of money,” Jones Jr. continued. “You think I’m going to say, okay, let’s look at my money, but I’m not getting no better percent. How dumb is that to me? So let’s see what happens.”

Roy Jones Jr. enters this fight with a pro record of 66-9 and on a four-fight winning streak. Mike Tyson, meanwhile, is 50-6 and two no-contests and on a two-fight losing streak.

Who do you think will win, Roy Jones Jr. or Mike Tyson?