Report | Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. to be stopped if someone is cut, will have no judges

Some of the rules for the upcoming exhibition boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. have been released.

Tyson has been hinting at a return to the ring for quite some time and it was announced on Thursday he would be taking on Roy Jones Jr.

Both boxers are legends of the game so it immediately piqued the interest of combat sports fans.

Since it was announced, many were wondering if either man would be able to knock the other one out. Yet, they may not have a chance to do that as if either man sustains a cut the fight will be stopped.

California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster spoke to Boxingscene.com where he revealed some of the rulesets for the fight.

“Tyson and Jones Jr. won’t be wearing headgear for the fight. They’ll be lacing up 12-ounce gloves and there won’t be any judges present at the fight to score the action. So, technically there won’t be a winner unless a knockout somehow occurs. Or, either fighter is deemed unfit to continue,” Foster explained.

Andy Foster also made it clear he did not want to see Mike Tyson or Roy Jones Jr. sustain major damage. So, to them, it is more of a sparring match.

“They can move around and make some money, but I told them ‘if you get cut, it’s over,'” said Foster.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. is a fight many fans are looking forward to. Both men have a ton of knockout power but “Iron Mike” hasn’t fought professionally since 2005. But, he is well aware of the dangers of taking more shots to the head.

“The rules in California are that we must wear headgear,” Tyson said on ESPN. “We’re there to show our skills, and we’re fighting. This is what I learned in boxing when I was a young boy. When you sign that contract, there is an unwritten clause in there that can die at any moment during training or fighting.”

What do you make of these rules for Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.?