Roy Jones Jr. threatens to pull out of Mike Tyson fight after bout gets postponed

Roy Jones Jr. is not happy about his fight against Mike Tyson being postponed.

Jones Jr. and Tyson were set to have a massive exhibition boxing bout on September 12. Yet, the event was postponed to November 28 to allow for the fight to gain more hype and hopefully add more pay-per-view buys on Triller.

For Jones Jr., he says the postponement doesn’t work for him and he wants to be compensated for the date change.

“I’ve had to cancel other stuff to be out here, it’s upset my calendar, I’ve got to change things,” Jones Jr. said to Daily Mail. “That’s why we have to table bulls**t now. That’s the biggest issue, I’m not a full-time boxer anymore so I do other things to make an income. If I can’t do other things then I should be compensated for that, because it changes the schematics. It’s not acceptable.”

Roy Jones Jr. says his lawyers are talking with Mike Tyson’s lawyers to see what compensation he can get.

From what he understands, the hope is fans can attend the event. So, if fans attend, Jones Jr. wants part of the gate revenue as well.

“We’re trying to figure something out, my lawyers are talking with their lawyers, trying to figure out ways to make it a better situation so that I can compensated for it, that is more beneficial for me to do. If they don’t make it make sense, it (the fight) would be off,” he explained. “Why would I change the date and mess up the rest of my year when I agreed to September 12.

“They said they wanted to get a crowd. If you want to get a crowd, that’s a different type of money. If you want a big event, that’s a different type of money,” Jones Jr. continued. “You think I’m going to say, okay, let’s look at my money, but I’m not getting no better percent. How dumb is that to me? So let’s see what happens.”

It would no doubt be disappointing for many combat sports fans if the fight gets canceled due to a date change. It was a scrap people had circled on their calendars to see the return of Mike Tyson and get the chance to see Roy Jones Jr. fight again.

