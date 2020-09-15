Tyron Woodley says he won’t shake Colby Covington’s hand after he knocks him out

Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington have had a heated rivalry in the lead up to their UFC Vegas 11 fight and it appears their feud will last longer than that.

Woodley and Covington have trashed talked one another for years. Nearly two years to the date they were supposed to fight. Yet, the UFC could not come to an agreement with “Chaos” and “The Chosen One” went on to defend his belt against Darren Till.

After the win over Till, many thought the fight would be made but again it was never booked. Woodley then fought Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns losing both by decision. In the fights, he appeared to be gunshy. He didn’t pull the trigger enough but he promises that won’t be the case on Saturday. The former champ has violent intentions for Covington and doesn’t plan on shaking his hand afterward.

“I’m definitely going to punch Colby in the face. Punch him, kick him, knee him, elbow him, knock him out, submit him, wake him up, knock him out again,” Woodley said on his TMZ show. “Then sweep him off the mat with no handshake. Definitely going to punch Colby Covington and I hate to even (say) his name because he doesn’t even deserve to be on our show. But, he’s getting a punch in the face.”

Colby Covington enters the fight as a sizeable favorite with many pundits believing he will be able to beat Woodley. Yet, in the lead up to the scrap, Woodley has made it clear he is motivated once again. He is also ready to get back to his old self and score another knockout win.

It is a very interesting fight with the winner having bragging rights over the other for years to come. So, Tyron Woodley expects that to be him with a knockout win over Colby Covington.

Do you think Tyron Woodley will be able to knock out Colby Covington?