Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he cannot be compared to Muhammad Ali

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently asked about being compared to boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

“Many fans are increasingly comparing you to Muhammad Ali. Do you like this comparison?” a reporter asked Nurmagomedov.

“I think comparing Ali and me is probably wrong,” Khabib explained. “Only if we talk about the fact that we are both champions and both Muslims. But all the thing she did outside of the ring with this I cannot be compared.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov continued:

“Indeed, at the time when he was a champion, he was… another race. And at that time in America, black people were treated badly. And according to his stories, he was not even served in restaurants. He threw away the gold medal. He changed the attitude towards his race very much. So we cannot be compared.”

“To be able to compare me with him (Ali), I need to go back to those years and be black. And be a champion. After we would see how I would behave in such a situation. In this case, we could be compared.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0 MMA) is set to return to the Octagon at next month’s UFC 254 event for a lightweight title unification bout with current interim title holder Justin Gaethje.

‘The Highlight’ will enter the highly anticipated October pay-per-view event on a four-fight win streak, his latest being a fifth-round TKO victory over Tony Ferguson.

The undefeated champion is confident that he will be able to drag Justin Gaethje into the deepest ocean and drown him when they collide on October 25.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 15, 2020