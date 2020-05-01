VIDEO | Mike Tyson shows off impressive power ahead of boxing return

Mike Tyson recently hinted at a return to boxing and it looks like he’s taking it seriously.

A few weeks ago, Tyson did an Instagram Live where he said he’s interested in doing charity boxing matches. It immediately caught the attention of the boxing world as they wanted to see what “Iron Mike” looked like.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” Mike Tyson explained. “Some charity exhibition, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected (vulgarity), you know, like me.”

Now, after dropping the news, Tyson took to social media to show a video of his boxing skills. The former champ still has the insane power he once had.

Mike Tyson has not fought since June 11, 2005, where he suffered a loss to Kevin McBride. He ended his career at 50-6, with 2 no-contests.

Who Tyson would fight in his return remains to be seen. But, since retiring he has been open about how changed of a man he has become.

“Napoleon, Alexander, I’ve read them all, I’ve studied them all. I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war. That’s all I’ve ever studied. That’s why I’m so feared, that’s why they feared me when I was in the ring. I was an annihilator, that’s all I was born for,” Mike Tyson said.

“Now those days are gone. It’s empty, I’m nothing. I’m working on being the art of humbleness. That’s the reason I’m crying, cuz I’m not that person no more, and I miss him. Because sometimes I feel like a b*tch because I don’t let the person come out. Because if he comes out then hell is coming with him. And it’s not funny at all. I sound cool like I’m a tough guy, it’s just that I hate that guy, I’m scared of him.”

What do you make of Mike Tyson’s punching power in 2020?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/1/2020.