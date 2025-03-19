Yoel Romero reveals GFL debut against Gegard Mousasi is set for June 22nd in New York

By Josh Evanoff - March 19, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero will make his GFL debut against Gegard Mousasi this summer.

Yoel Romero

‘The Soldier of God’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with Thiago Santos last February. On the PFL vs. Bellator undercard, Yoel Romero handed the former UFC light-heavyweight contender a unanimous decision loss. At 47 years old, the Cuban fighter has won three of his last four bouts.

However, he’s taken a little hiatus away from the cage. Yoel Romero has seemingly signed a deal with Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing promotion, handing Duane Crespo a knockout loss in his debut last November. He’s currently set to return to the boxing ring later this month against Bellator veteran Ras Hylton in Florida.

However, Yoel Romero now has his return to the cage set as well. Like many aging fighters, he signed with the newly founded Global Fight League earlier this year.  In a recent interview with Submission Radio, the former UFC title challenger revealed a bout with Gegard Mousasi is officially set for June 22nd. The two will compete on the GFL New York card and the bout will be both men’s promotional debuts.

Yoel Romero reveals fight against Gegard Mousasi is slated for June 22nd at GFL New York

‘The Soldier of God’ was initially slated to face former UFC champion Shogun Rua in his promotional debut. However, for unknown reasons, the Brazilian has been replaced by Gegard Mousasi. While Yoel Romero was set to compete at 205 pounds next, he’s got no problem dropping down to meet ‘The Dreamcatcher’ at middleweight.

“Shogun is out.” Yoel Romero stated in the interview with Submission Radio discussing his GFL debut. “Now, I move to middleweight again and I will fight Gegard Mousasi. It’s June 22nd, in New York [City]. I don’t know what happened to Shogun, but my manager called me last week and said ‘Hey Yoel, it’s bad news’.”

He continued, “I [asked] what happened. He said, ‘Shogun is out, and now you have to move to middleweight again’. I said ‘Okay, beautiful, I’m ready. Who is this guy?’ He said Gegard Mousasi. Okay, we’ve got it.”

What do you make of these comments from the GFL middleweight? Are you excited for Yoel Romero vs. Gegard Mousasi this summer?

