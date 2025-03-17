Nate Diaz confirms interest in UFC return, trashes current roster: “I want to go back and get a title”

Nate Diaz is interested in a return to the octagon to win a UFC championship.

The 39-year-old hasn’t been seen in action since his boxing match with Jorge Masvidal last July. Nearly five years after facing off at UFC 244 in New York City, Nate Diaz and ‘Gamebred’ put on a show in California. The two former title challengers went back and forth for 10 rounds, with both landing big shots throughout. However, it was Diaz who emerged with a majority decision victory.

Since that win last summer, Nate Diaz hasn’t spoken much about a return to the cage or ring. He famously parted ways with the UFC after a fourth-round submission win over Tony Ferguson in September 2022, becoming a free agent for the first time in nearly two decades. While he spoke with the PFL about a potential grudge match against Jake Paul in the cage, that bout never came to fruition.

However, with no fights booked, Nate Diaz has revealed the perfect end to his career. Speaking in a recent interview with Full Violence, the 39-year-old teased a return to the UFC, while also taking aim at the promotion’s current roster. If Diaz returns to the company, he only has one thing on his mind: Winning a title. While the former title challenger has accomplished a lot in his career, he’s never won UFC gold.

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz shows interest in a return to the octagon to “get a title”

“You’re not getting credit anyways, so you might as well keep that s*it going forever.” Nate Diaz stated to Full Violence in a recent interview. “That’s why I plan on fighting forever. Well, everybody is boring right now. So I’m trying to do other s*it for the moment, but I want to go back and get a UFC title. You know, I don’t want to fight for nothing, I want to fight for something.”

He continued, “Right now, there’s nobody that’s that entertaining. Who’s the champion right now at 170? See, exactly. That’s what I’m saying. Why would I go back to the UFC right now to fight [Belal Muhammad]? It’s about buzz and who’s popping and who’s doing something. Right now, there’s nobody doing s*it in the UFC. There’s f*cking ‘Poatan’, and there was [Israel] Adesanya too, he’s still there but he’s not doing much right now… I’m watching, I’m hoping for something [exciting].”

“…Yeah, there’s no buzz, there’s nobody to fight.” Nate Diaz concluded. “Everybody’s wack. Everybody in boxing and MMA.”

What do you make of these comments from Nate Diaz? Do you want to see him return to the UFC?