Yoel Romero reportedly in negotiations with BKFC, Conor McGregor reacts

By Susan Cox - June 25, 2024

Conor McGregor is reacting to the rumors that Yoel Romero is in negotiations with BKFC.

Yoel Romero

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is supposedly in talks with former UFC middleweight title challenger Romero.

Yoel Romero (16-7 MMA), at 47 years old, fought under the UFC banner from 2013 to 2020. Following that run, the ‘Soldier of God’ signed with Bellator and as of 2024 is with the PFL.

Romero himself dropped a hint about BKFC when he spoke on the ‘Overdogs Espanol’ podcast saying:

“Hey, are you (podcast host) working undercover? We are cooking something. You all know that I come from a boxing family and one thing I still have to do in life is fight in a ring, but this time only punches. We are cooking something soon. We are not talking about a year; we are talking about months.”

Romero’s brother, Yoan Pablo Hernandez, is a world cruiserweight boxing champion with a 29-1 record.

McGregor, reporting on the news, took to ‘X‘ with the following comment concerning Yoel Romero:

“The Real Deal!”

Of course, it was announced just this past April that Conor McGregor is now a part owner of BKFC.

In a video aired during BKFC KnuckleMania 4, the Irishman shared:

“‘The Notorious Conor McGregor here. Ladies and gentlemen, the huge announcement that I have for you today, Conor McGregor myself and McGregor Sports and Entertainment is now an owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships.”

Would you like to see Yoel Romero fight in BKFC? And if so, who would you like his first opponent to be?

