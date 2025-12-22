Yoel Romero eyes boxing match with UFC icon Anderson Silva: ‘I need to fight you’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 22, 2025
Yoel Romero and Anderson Silva

Yoel Romero is urging Anderson Silva to share the boxing ring with him.

Both Romero and Silva are former UFC middleweights. Romero is regarded as one of the best UFC fighters to never hold gold in the promotion, while Silva is recognized as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. Both men have had success post-UFC.

Silva recently stopped Tyron Woodley via second-round TKO in their boxing match on the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua undercard. Meanwhile, Romero scored a win over Pat Downey under the Real American Freestyle wrestling banner.

The Schmo caught up with “Solider of God,” who said that a showdown with “The Spider” is on his radar (via MMAMania).

“I want every sport, and don’t blink because boxing, I’m coming for the boxing,” Romero said. “You see what happened, Anderson Silva beat Tyron. But he called the wrong name! He said he wants to fight Weidman. Come on, Silva. Come on, my man. You know I am the man. You need to fight with me. You need to fight me, I need to fight you. Let’s do it! Boxing, let’s go Anderson. See you soon, boy.”

Silva called out Chris Weidman after his win over Woodley, as the two were initially set to collide this past Friday. Weidman had to pull out of the fight due to an injury. The “All American” did take to social media to reveal his plan to share the ring with Silva once he’s cleared to compete again.

As for Romero, he’ll also be eyeing a previously planned RAF match against UFC middleweight Bo Nickal. Downey ended up replacing Nickal. Romero vs. Nickal is indeed back in the plans for Jan. 10.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted with updates on Anderson “The Spider” Silva and Yoel “Solider of God” Romero going into 2026.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

