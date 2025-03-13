Andrei Arlovski set for first fight since leaving the UFC at Dirty Boxing 1

By Josh Evanoff - March 13, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will compete in the boxing ring later this month.

Andrei Arlovski

‘The Pitbull’ hasn’t been seen in action since a clash with Martin Buday last June at UFC 303. The former champion entered the bout riding a three-fight losing streak, previously suffering losses against Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Don’Tale Mayes, and Marcos Rogerio de Lima. Sadly for Andrei Arlovski, he was handed a split-decision loss by ‘Badys’ last summer. After the defeat, he was released from the promotion.

While many likely assumed the 46-year-old would retire after his UFC release, they would be wrong. Earlier this year, Andrei Arlovski signed a deal to join the upstart Global Fight League. As of now, the former heavyweight champion is awaiting a date, and an opponent for his promotional debut. In the meantime, Arlovski has decided to book a fight in Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing promotion.

The league was formed late last year by ‘Platinum’, and features fighters competing in boxing in four-ounce gloves. Elbows are also allowed in the Dirty Boxing league, as well as “conditional” ground exchanges. Their first event went down last November, featuring former UFC middleweight Yoel Romero in the main event. ‘The Soldier of God’ earned a devastating knockout win over Powerslap veteran Duane Crespo that night.

RELATED: PAIGE VANZANT INTERESTED IN UFC RETURN AFTER AUSTIN VANDERFORD’S RECENT DEBUT: “I TOOK IT FOR GRANTED”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski set for Dirty Boxing 1 event

A few months removed from that event, Dirty Boxing will now have another former high-profile UFC talent compete under their banner. Later this month in Miami, Andrei Arlovski will meet the younger Terrance Hodges. ‘Jefe’ has competed in boxing, Muay Thai, and kickboxing since starting his combat sports career in 2015. He now has the opportunity to earn the biggest win of his career over ‘The Pitbull’.

The rest of the Dirty Boxing 1 card also features the return of the aforementioned Yoel Romero, as well as other notable talents. Here’s how the card stacks up as of now:

Yoel Romero vs. Ras Hylton

Andrei Arlovski vs. Terrance Hodges

Ulysses Diaz vs. Brian Maxwell

Mike Breeden vs. Eric Moon

Maurice Greene vs. Rakim Cleveland

Bubba Jenkins vs. Gabriel Macario

Alexander Schenk vs. Tristan Gallichan

Robinson Perez vs. Oluwale Bambgbose

Claudia Zamora vs. Kat Nelson

Diego Romo vs. Sean Hotusing

Corey Jackson vs. Marcellus Wallace

Guilherme Bastos vs. Gabriel Morales

What do you make of this fight announcement? Are you excited to see Andrei Arlovski back in action?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Andrei Arlovski UFC

Related

Donald Trump, Conor McGregor

Donald Trump praises Conor McGregor during recent meeting with Irish prime minister: "Best tattoos I've ever seen"

Josh Evanoff - March 13, 2025
Paige VanZant
UFC

Paige VanZant interested in UFC return after Austin Vanderford's recent debut: "I took it for granted"

Josh Evanoff - March 13, 2025

Former UFC women’s strawweight contender Paige VanZant is interested in a return to the cage.

Manel Kape, UFC Vegas 103
Manel Kape

Manel Kape dismisses eye poke 'excuse' in recent win over Asu Almabayev: "I was beating him"

Josh Evanoff - March 13, 2025

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape doesn’t want to hear any excuses about his fight with Asu Almabayev.

Jon Jones, Logan Paul, Canelo Alvarez, UFC, boxing, WWE
UFC

Report: TKO plotting 'mega card' featuring UFC, boxing and WWE

BJ Penn Staff - March 13, 2025

Combat sports fans could soon be offered a smorgasbord of action the likes of which we have never seen before, featuring UFC, boxing and WWE all in one night.

Belal Muhammad press conference
Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad makes bold promise for UFC 315 title fight against Jack Della Maddalena

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 13, 2025

Belal Muhammad has quite the promise for his UFC 315 title defense against Jack Della Maddalena.

Islam Makhachev

UFC icon predicts Islam Makhachev's next UFC lightweight title challenger

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 13, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski hopes to prove he can beat 'new school' Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 13, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski wants to show the MMA world that he can reign supreme in the new era of featherweights.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira, UFC 300, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier isn't convinced Alex Pereira would have success at heavyweight

Harry Kettle - March 13, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t convinced that Alex Pereira would find success in the heavyweight division.

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Beneil Dariush believes Paddy Pimblett could have success against Michael Chandler

Harry Kettle - March 13, 2025

UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush believes Paddy Pimblett could have a lot of success against Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

Justin Gaethje
Jon Anik

Jon Anik believes Justin Gaethje deserves a shot at Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - March 13, 2025

UFC commentator Jon Anik believes Justin Gaethje deserves a crack at Islam Makhachev’s UFC title.