Andrei Arlovski set for first fight since leaving the UFC at Dirty Boxing 1

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will compete in the boxing ring later this month.

‘The Pitbull’ hasn’t been seen in action since a clash with Martin Buday last June at UFC 303. The former champion entered the bout riding a three-fight losing streak, previously suffering losses against Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Don’Tale Mayes, and Marcos Rogerio de Lima. Sadly for Andrei Arlovski, he was handed a split-decision loss by ‘Badys’ last summer. After the defeat, he was released from the promotion.

While many likely assumed the 46-year-old would retire after his UFC release, they would be wrong. Earlier this year, Andrei Arlovski signed a deal to join the upstart Global Fight League. As of now, the former heavyweight champion is awaiting a date, and an opponent for his promotional debut. In the meantime, Arlovski has decided to book a fight in Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing promotion.

The league was formed late last year by ‘Platinum’, and features fighters competing in boxing in four-ounce gloves. Elbows are also allowed in the Dirty Boxing league, as well as “conditional” ground exchanges. Their first event went down last November, featuring former UFC middleweight Yoel Romero in the main event. ‘The Soldier of God’ earned a devastating knockout win over Powerslap veteran Duane Crespo that night.

🔥 HEAVYWEIGHT WAR: ARLOVSKI vs HODGES 🔥 A former UFC Heavyweight Champion steps into the Dirty Boxing ring for the first time! Andrei “The Pit Bull” Arlovski is bringing his legendary experience and knockout power to Dirty Boxing, but Hodges is ready to shock the world. 🥊… pic.twitter.com/VYABJUgZTb — Dirty Boxing Championship (@DirtyBoxing_) March 12, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski set for Dirty Boxing 1 event

A few months removed from that event, Dirty Boxing will now have another former high-profile UFC talent compete under their banner. Later this month in Miami, Andrei Arlovski will meet the younger Terrance Hodges. ‘Jefe’ has competed in boxing, Muay Thai, and kickboxing since starting his combat sports career in 2015. He now has the opportunity to earn the biggest win of his career over ‘The Pitbull’.

The rest of the Dirty Boxing 1 card also features the return of the aforementioned Yoel Romero, as well as other notable talents. Here’s how the card stacks up as of now:

Yoel Romero vs. Ras Hylton

Andrei Arlovski vs. Terrance Hodges

Ulysses Diaz vs. Brian Maxwell

Mike Breeden vs. Eric Moon

Maurice Greene vs. Rakim Cleveland

Bubba Jenkins vs. Gabriel Macario

Alexander Schenk vs. Tristan Gallichan

Robinson Perez vs. Oluwale Bambgbose

Claudia Zamora vs. Kat Nelson

Diego Romo vs. Sean Hotusing

Corey Jackson vs. Marcellus Wallace

Guilherme Bastos vs. Gabriel Morales

What do you make of this fight announcement? Are you excited to see Andrei Arlovski back in action?